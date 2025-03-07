San Sebastian Golden Shell winner Afternoons Of Solitude has landed a North American deal with Grasshopper Film.

Albert Serra’s documentary profiles the Peruvian-born celebrity bullfighter Andrés Roca Rey and blends the visceral thrill of the man versus bull encounter with a meditative filmmaking style.

The film received its US premiere at the New York Film Festival last autumn and will open June 27 at Film at Lincoln Center in New York, followed by other cities.

Ryan Krivoshey of Grasshopper Film negotiated the acquisition with Jean-Christophe Simon and Julien Razafindranaly of Films Boutique.

Afternoons Of Solitude was produced by Andergraun Films (Spain), LaCima Producciones (Spain), Idéale Audience (France), and Rosa Filmes (Portugal).

Grasshopper distributed Serra’s previous film, Pacification.