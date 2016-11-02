AFM: C International debuts with 'Death In The Gunj' and 'Land Of The Gods'

EXCLUSIVE: Indian boutique studio is at AFM for the first time this year.

C International Sales, the UK-based sales arm of Indian boutique studio Cinestaan Film Company, is making its AFM debut with a slate including A Death In The Gunj and The Land Of The Gods.

Konkona Sen Sharma’s A Death In The Gunj, which premiered at Toronto, is backed by indie production house Studioz Idrream. Directed by Serbia’s Goran Paskalijevic, The Land Of The Gods (Dev Bhoomi) stars India’s Victor Banerjee.

Headed by former 6 Sales chief Marina Fuentes, C International focuses on films with a connection to India and handles both acquisitions and Cinestaan productions. The company is also selling Cinestaan’s Mirzya, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, for non-Indian diaspora territories.

“Launching C International Sales as independent Indian storytelling grows and the appetite for these stories escalates around the world is a fantastic opportunity,” said Fuentes. The company’s slate also includes Goa-set comedy Jet Trash, directed by Charles Henri Belleville and starring Robert Sheehan and Sofia Boutella.

Cinestaan also has a joint venture with veteran distributor Anil Thadani, Cinestaan AA Distributors, to distribute films to Indian diaspora audiences, while C International focuses on non-diaspora sales. The joint venture launched with the day-and-date release of Mirzya last month.