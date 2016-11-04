AFM: First look and deals for Jackie Chan's 'Kung Fu Yoga'

EXCLUSIVE: Golden Network inks deals on kung fu caper.

Japan’s Kadokawa has snapped up action adventure Kung Fu Yoga, starring Jackie Chan, which Golden Network Asia has also sold to a slew of other territories in Asia and Europe.

The film, directed by Stanley Tong and also starring India’s Sonu Sood, has also gone to Hong Kong & Macau (Intercontinental), Turkey (Tanweer), Indonesia (Prima Cinema), Singapore (Clover Films), Taiwan (Long Shong), Thailand (Sahamongkolfilm), Latin America (Swen Group), Italy (Notorious Pictures), Russia & CIS (Capella Film) and the Middle East (Gulf Film). GSC Movies has taken the film for Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar.

Golden Network has also sold Railroad Tigers, directed by Ding Sheng and also starring Chan, to Well Go USA for North America, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

The film has also gone to Asian territories including Hong Kong & Macau (Intercontinental), South Korea (Double & Joy), Indonesia (Prima Cinema), The Philippines (Viva), Singapore (Clover Films), Taiwan (Deepjoy Pictures) and Thailand (Mono Film), while GSC Movies has rights for Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar.

Outside of Asia the film has sold to Italy (Notorious Pictures), Latin America (Swen Group), Turkey (Tanweer) and the Middle East (Gulf Film).

Railroad Tigers will receive a wide global release on December 30, while Kung Fu Yoga is scheduled for release on January 28, 2017, over Chinese New Year.