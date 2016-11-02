AFM: Great Point launches ambitious slate

Robert Pattinson western, Michael Douglas-exec’d drama among 10-15 strong slate.

UK fund manager Great Point Media is launching its most ambitious film sales slate to date with more than ten films debuting at the AFM.

Having previously invested in a number of films to have secured US deals this year, including Rachel Weisz drama Complete Unknown [pictured] which went to Amazon, and Christine Vachon-produced The Goat, which was sold to Paramount for the world, the three-year-old company is now going hard at the international film sales space on projects it has invested in at an early stage.

Owned by former RHI Entertainment president Robert Halmi Jr and former Ingenious executive Jim Reeve, Great Point’s AFM slate includes Alicia Vikander and Eva Green drama Euphoria, Sally Potter’s The Party; William H Macy-directed Krystal; Christine Vachon-produced Where Is Kyra? with Michelle Pfeiffer and Kiefer Sutherland; Ansel Elgort-Suki Waterhouse drama Jonathan; Katie Holmes comedy A Happening Of Monumental Proportions; Jim Loach’s Measure Of A Man; James Franco’s The Long Home; Zachary Quinto drama Aardvark and Anton Yelchin-Peter Dinklage title Rememory.

Also on the slate are We Have Always Lived In A Castle, executive-produced by Reeve, Halmi Jr and Michael Douglas; Damsel, with Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska; and Weightless with Johnny Knoxville and Alessandro Nivola.

“There are around 20 of us that work at the company in the UK and probably another six in New York. We’re expanding,” Halmi Jr told Screen about the company, which manages a number of EIS schemes in the UK.

“The international market is critical for us in the types of elevated films we’re making.”

Former RHI Entertainment executive John Alexander leads sales for the company.

TV investments to date include Doc Martin and Line Of Duty while music investments include UK album Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.