Ben Foster to star in 'My Abandonment' for Bron Creative, First Look Media

Production on father-daughter drama set for April start in Portland, Oregon.

The star of Oscar-nominated Hell Or High Water will play the lead for Winter’s Bone director Debra Granik.

Bron Creative and First Look Media will co-finance and serve as executive producers on the drama, which is scheduled to begin shooting in Portland, Oregon, in April.

Granik and Anne Rosellini adapted the screenplay from Peter Rock’s novel of the same name about a 13-year-old and her father who are plucked from the peaceful idyll in a temperate rainforest adjoining Portland and must find a new home.

Newcomer Thomasin McKenzie from The Hobbit: Battle Of The Five Armies will star alongside Foster.

Bron group of companies president and CEO Aaron L Gilbert made the announcement on Wednesday with First Look Media president Michael Bloom.

Anne Harrison is producing through her Harrison Productions with Linda Reisman of Reisman Productions and Anne Rosellini for Still Rolling Productions.

Gilbert, Jason Cloth and Andy Pollack and Bloom and his First Look colleague Adam Pincus are executive producers.

WME Global brokered the deal and represents North American rights.