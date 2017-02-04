EFM: Josh Hartnett to star in thriller 'The Last Draw Of Jack Of Hearts'

EXCLUSIVE: Highland Film Group will commences talks with worldwide buyers in Berlin.

Guy Moshe wrote and will direct The Last Draw Of Jack Of Hearts, a thriller project that reunites him with Hartnett after the 2010 action fantasy Bunraku.

Hartnett will play a former black ops betrayed and left for dead during a covert operation in Africa.

When the expert solider resurfaces in Naples, he seeks revenge and resolves to win back the beautiful and mysterious love of his life.

Matthew G. Zamias and Moshe are producing with Chimera Pictures’ Pedro Tarantino, Disrupting Influence’s Glenn Kendrick Ackermann and Jason Piette and Lituanica Film’s Karolis Malinauskas.

Principal photography is set to commence in April on the thriller, one of several titles on the Highland Film Group slate that Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier bring to Berlin.

The EFM roster includes and a likely soft-launch on The Crow Reborn; three thrillers in post – Terminal starring Margot Robbie, Braven with Jason Momoa, and Final Score starring Dave Bautista and Pierce Brosnan; and Jon Avnet’s Three Christs Of Ypsilanti starring Richard Gere.