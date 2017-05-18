First clip for Cousteau’s 'Wonders Of The Sea 3D' narrated by Arnold Schwarzenegger

EXCLUSIVE: Nature doc heading to Cannes Film Festival.

The first clip from ‘Wonders Of The Sea 3D’, directed by Jean-Michel Cousteau and Jean-Jacques Mantello, has been released.

Watch it below or on mobile HERE.

The 85-minute nature documentary from 3D entertainment films is narrated and produced by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Conquistador Entertainment will introduce the project to buyers and screen it in Cannes and the producers have earmarked a global release later in the year.

Cousteau, son of the legendary oceanographer Jacques Cousteau, shot the film over the course of three years in locations spanning Fiji to the Bahamas and explores the beauty of ocean life and the threats to its existence.

“From the very beginning, my wish was that the narrator of Wonders Of The Sea 3D be profoundly connected to the environment, and we could not have better fulfilled that mission,” Cousteau said.

“When I first saw the footage of this film, I was blown away and I immediately wanted to be involved,” added Schwarzenegger. “It is not only an incredible visual feast but it is also conveying a strong message about the need to protect our ocean.

