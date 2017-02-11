First look: Saoirse Ronan, Billy Howle in 'On Chesil Beach'

EXCLUSIVE: First look at Brooklyn star in drama from Carol producers.

Screen can reveal the first image of Oscar-nominee Saoirse Ronan and 2015 Screen Star Of Tomorrow Billy Howle (Sense Of An Ending) in anticipated drama On Chesil Beach.

The 1960’s-set story charts how a blissful honeymoon is ruined by a misunderstanding between nervous virgin newlyweds.

Currently in post-production, Dominic Cooke’s (The Hollow Crown) feature debut is adapted by Ian McEwan from his 2007 Booker Prize-shortlisted novel.

Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley of Number 9 Films produce. Lionsgate will release in the UK.

Rocket Science handles international sales and has previously sold the film to territories including Australia (Transmission), Canada (Elevation), France (Mars) and Japan (Tohokushinsha).

DoP is Sean Bobbitt, known for his work on 12 Years A Slave, Hunger and Shame.

Backing comes from BBC Films, which also developed the film, the Fyzz Facility and Lipsync Post with soundtrack services from Universal Music.