Friedemann Goez joins Beta Film's international TV arm

The Same Sky exec joins German production and sales outfit.

Beta Film has hired producer Friedemann Goez for its international TV wing.

Goez will work across German, European and international productions, with the goal of strengthening Beta’s TV department.

He previously worked for Volker Engel at his US-based company Uncharted Territory, before joining Nico Hofmann’s UFA Fiction in 2014.

His credits include German series The Same Sky.

Moritz von Kruedener, managing director commented: “Beta’s growing involvement in international TV production requires not only experience and a good sense for storytelling, but also team spirit and strong personal skills. Friedemann combines all these qualities to help contribute to Beta’s future production engagements.”

Beta’s forthcoming TV productions include crime drama Babylon Berlin with Sky, X-Filme and ARD Degeto, which will be broadcast this autumn.