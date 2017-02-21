Han Solo 'Star Wars' feature starts production

Principal photography has begun at Pinewood Studios in London on the untitled stand-alone Star Wars prequel starring Alden Ehrenreich in the lead role.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the force behind 22 Jump Street and 2014 hit The LEGO Movie, are directing from a screenplay by Lawrence and Jon Kasadan.

The film will explore the adventures of beloved characters Han Solo and Chewbacca before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope and will include early encounters with Lando Calrissian.

Disney has scheduled a May 25, 2018, release for Lucasfilm’s untitled feature.

They include Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke from Game Of Thrones, Atlanta creator and star Donald Glover as Calrissian, Westworld star Thandie Newton, and Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, with Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca.

Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy produces alongside Allison Shearmur and Simon Emanuel. Lawrence Kasdan and Jason McGatlin serve as executive producers.

“Watching such inspired people from all over the world, with such unique voices, come together for the sole purpose of making art, is nothing short of miraculous,” Lord and Miller said. “We can’t think of anything funny to say, because we just feel really moved, and really lucky.”