Horror-thriller 'Cut Shoot Kill' gets North America deal

EXCLUSIVE: Devilworks secures deal ahead of Cannes.

Freestyle Digital Media has acquired North American rights for horror-thriller Cut Shoot Kill from sales company Devilworks.

The movie will debut on VoD on August 8, and the deal with Freestyle - the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios - has been inked ahead of Cannes.

The script follows a young actress who signs on to do a horror film with a group of backwoods filmmakers, but must truly embrace her role when the crew starts to go missing.

Cut Shoot Kill is written and directed by Michael Walker (Chasing Sleep, The Maid’s Room) and stars Alexandra Socha (Red Oaks).

“Filmmaker Michael Walker and I are very happy to be in business with Freestyle Digital Media and our international sales agency Devilworks on Cut Shoot Kill,” said Producer Alfred Sapse.

“Cut Shoot Kill offers a gruesome, yet witty take on the dangers of being on a film set. We’re glad we made it out alive.”