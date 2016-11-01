'I, Daniel Blake' leads 2016 British Independent Film Award nominations

American Honey, Notes On Blindness, Adult Life Skills, Under The Shadow also score multiple noms.

Ken Loach’s I, Daniel Blake leads this year’s British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) nominations, which were announced this morning by British actors Ophelia Lovibond and Douglas Booth in London.

Loach’s timely social drama - which won Cannes’ Palme d’Or earlier this year - was nominated in seven categories including Best British Independent Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Co-stars Hayley Squires and Dave Johns are each nominated twice – for Best Actress and Best Actor and will also go head to head in the Most Promising Newcomer category.

The other nominees in the Best British Independent Film category are American Honey (six nominations), Couple in a Hole (two nominations), Notes on Blindness (six nominations) and the Under The Shadow (six nominations).

Other titles with receiving multiple nominations but in other categories included Adult Life Skills (six nominations) and zombie thriller The Girl With All The Gifts (four nominations).

BIFA organisers noted that 2016 was a particularly strong year for new talent in the acting categories.

Aside from I, Daniel Blake co-stars Squires and Johns, other newcomers receiving a nomination for the first time included Narges Rashidi (Under The Shadow) and Sasha Lane (American Honey). Jodie Whitaker (Adult Life Skills) and Kate Dickie (Couple In A Hole) have been nominated for Best Actress for the second time.

By contrast, nomination front-runners Loach and American Honey director Andrea Arnold, are nominated in the Best Director category for the fifth and fourth time respectively.

Loach previously one in Best Director category for My Name is Joe in 1998 and also picked up a Special Jury Prize for Wind That Shakes The Barley. Arnold previously won the Best Director BIFA for her 2009 film Fish Tank.

This year’s Best International Independent Film category meanwhile features an eclectic group of nominees, comprising, Hunt For The Wilderpeople, Manchester By The Sea, Moonlight, Mustang and Toni Erdmann.

More than 130 British films were submitted for consideration and 32 different British feature films have been nominated across the awards.

As previously announced actress Naomie Harris will receive The Variety Award recognising a British director, actor, writer, or producer who has helped put the spotlight on the UK film industry.

She is also a nominee this year in Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in Our Kind of Traitor.

Past recipients of The Variety Award include Kate Winslet, Benedict Cumberbatch and Paul Greengrass.

The winners will be announced at the BIFA ceremony on Dec 4 at Old Billingsgate.

The BIFAs were founded by Elliot Grove and Suzanne Ballantyne in 1998 to reward the best innovative and creative film-making and film-makers in the UK.

