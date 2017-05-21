'Ip Man' spin-off heading to UK, North America

EXCLUSIVE: Well Go USA also scores key deals for Invincible Dragon.

Well Go USA has swooped on North American and UK rights to two Pegasus Motion Pictures’ titles - Ip Man: Cheung Tin Chi, a spin-off of the blockbuster Ip Man series, and Fruit Chan’s action drama Invincible Dragon.

Ip Man: Cheung Tin Chi, which is currently in pre-production, also went to KSM for Germany, Kidarient for South Korea, and Conquest Film for Latin America.

Directed by Yuen Woo-ping, the $28m film follows the character played by Zhang Jin in the Ip Man martial arts series, and also stars Dave Bautista, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Jaa.

Well Go USA also took Australia and New Zealand rights to Invincible Dragon, which also stars Zhang along with Anderson Silva, Stephy Tang and Kevin Cheng.

Pegasus also sold the film to KSM for Germany, Kidarient for South Korea, and Conquest Film for Latin America.

Currently in post-production, Invincible Dragon follows an undercover agent who clashes with a Macau detective and US army veteran. Delivery is scheduled for 2018.