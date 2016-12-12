Golden Globes 2017: full list of nominations

La La Land and Moonlight lead the nominations list.

The nominations for the 2017 Golden Globes have been announced.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone musical La La Land leads the way with seven nods including best picture, best actor and best actress (all in the musical or comedy categories).

Drama Moonlight is next up with six nominations, including best picture - drama, best director, best supporting actor (Mahershala Ali) and best supporting actress (Naomie Harris).

There will be plenty of British interest at the event, with The Night Manager nominated for best television limited series or motion picture made for television. Olivia Colman, Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie are also up for awards. Meanwhile, Florence Foster Jenkins received four nominations.

Best motion picture - foreign language will be fought out between Divines, Elle, Neruda, The Salesman and Toni Erdmann.

The Golden Globes ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on 8 January. Jimmy Fallon is on hosting duties.

The full list of nominations:

Film nominations:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

Best Director - Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastian, Miss Sloane

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Moonlight

La La Land

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“Faith,” Sing

“Gold,” Gold

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Best Animated Feature Film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

Divines

Elle

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

TV nominations:

Best Television Series - Drama

The Crown, Netflix

Game of Thrones, HBO

Stranger Things, Netflix

This Is Us, NBC

Westworld, HBO

Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical

Atlanta

Black-ish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People vs. OJ Simpson

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

John Turturro, The Night Of

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Courtney B. Vance, People v. O.J. Simpson

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, People v. O.J. Simpson

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K. Brown - The People v. O.J. Simpson

Hugh Laurie - The Night Manager

John Lithgow - The Crown

Christian Slater - Mr. Robot

John Travolta - The People v. O.J. Simpson

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld