Golden Globes 2017: full list of nominations
La La Land and Moonlight lead the nominations list.
The nominations for the 2017 Golden Globes have been announced.
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone musical La La Land leads the way with seven nods including best picture, best actor and best actress (all in the musical or comedy categories).
Drama Moonlight is next up with six nominations, including best picture - drama, best director, best supporting actor (Mahershala Ali) and best supporting actress (Naomie Harris).
There will be plenty of British interest at the event, with The Night Manager nominated for best television limited series or motion picture made for television. Olivia Colman, Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie are also up for awards. Meanwhile, Florence Foster Jenkins received four nominations.
Best motion picture - foreign language will be fought out between Divines, Elle, Neruda, The Salesman and Toni Erdmann.
The Golden Globes ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on 8 January. Jimmy Fallon is on hosting duties.
The full list of nominations:
Film nominations:
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Sing Street
Best Director - Motion Picture
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastian, Miss Sloane
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
Moonlight
La La Land
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
“City of Stars,” La La Land
“Faith,” Sing
“Gold,” Gold
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
Best Animated Feature Film
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
Divines
Elle
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
TV nominations:
Best Television Series - Drama
The Crown, Netflix
Game of Thrones, HBO
Stranger Things, Netflix
This Is Us, NBC
Westworld, HBO
Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical
Atlanta
Black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People vs. OJ Simpson
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
John Turturro, The Night Of
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Courtney B. Vance, People v. O.J. Simpson
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson, People v. O.J. Simpson
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sterling K. Brown - The People v. O.J. Simpson
Hugh Laurie - The Night Manager
John Lithgow - The Crown
Christian Slater - Mr. Robot
John Travolta - The People v. O.J. Simpson
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment.