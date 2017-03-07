'Lipstick Under My Burka' to open IFFLA 2017

The 15th edition of the Indian Film Festival Of Los Angeles (IFFLA) features two world premieres, five North American premieres.

The Los Angeles premiere of Alankrita Shrivastava’s Lipstick Under My Burka and Shubhashish Bhutiani’s debut feature Hotel Salvation bookend the festival, set to run from April 5-9.

IFFLA top brass announced a line-up of narrative and documentary features on Tuesday that includes two world premieres, five North American premieres and five US premieres.

The festival includes several directing debuts. Actress Konkona Sen Sharma will screen A Death In The Gunj, while Ananya Kasaravalli brings The Chronicles Of Hari and Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy will present Billion Colour Story.

Highlights are expected to include the US premiere of Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla’s documentary An Insignificant Man, about polarising political figure Arvind Kejriwal and his progressive Aam Aadmi Party at the 2013 Delhi state elections.

“As India’s diverse array of talented filmmakers continues to be recognised around the world for their compelling and daring work, IFFLA is extremely proud to collect the best films from emerging voices and experienced masters and present them to Los Angeles,” director of programming Mike Dougherty said.

Click here for the full line-up.