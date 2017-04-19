Mads Mikkelsen to star in survival thriller 'Arctic'

XYZ Films handles international sales.

Armory Films, Union Entertainment Group and Pegasus Pictures have announced that Mads Mikkelsen is starring in the survival thriller Arctic.

Production is underway on the story centred on a man stranded in the Arctic, who is finally about to be rescued.

After a tragic accident, his opportunity is lost and he must decide whether to remain in the relative safety of his camp or embark on a deadly trek through the unknown for potential salvation.

Joe Penna directs and co-wrote the screenplay with Ryan Morrison.

Arctic is shooting on location in the Icelandic mountains. Chris Lemole and Tim Zajaros of Armory Films produce with Noah C Haeussner of Union.

Martha De Laurentiis, Einar Thorsteinsson and Cassian Elwes serve as executive producers.

Mikkelsen was most recently seen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Marvel’s Doctor Strange. He reunites with Arctic executive producer De Laurentiis, with whom he worked on NBC’s Hannibal.

“We love this script,” Lemole said. “It’s a very human story about struggle and survival. We couldn’t be happier to have a talent like Mads Mikkelsen. He gives the character a depth and humanity that is essential for a film like this. Ryan and Joe did a fantastic job with the script and Mads was able to bring it to life.”

“As a group of American producers, our goal has been to access untouched scenery in an effort to create something truly special,” Haeussner said.

“Our partners at Pegasus Pictures and the incredible Icelandic crew have made it possible, along with the amazing team at Armory and visionary producer Martha De Laurentiis.”