Marketing companies Think Jam, Intermission strike partnership

EXCLUSIVE: Two companies forge alliance and plan US expansion.

Marketing agency Think Jam and video content specialists Intermission are joining forces in an equity partnership that will see both company’s take a stake in each other.

London, Birmingham, and LA-based Think Jam specialises in digital campaigns for big name clients. The agency’s recent work includes social media management on Lionsgate UK’s La La Land, digital advertising on Netflix’s The Crown and the management of HBO UK’s online presence, including for Game Of Thrones.

A three-time Screen Award winner, London and Amsterdam-based Intermission has produced audiovisual marketing content including trailers for films such as Lady Macbeth, 45 Years, and Amy.

In the new partnership, the companies will work together to produce all-encompassing marketing solutions for clients, combining Intermission’s video expertise with Think Jam’s wider remit of marketing services.

Initially focusing on the UK market, they also have plans for expansion in the US, with Intermission set to increase the size of its team and subsequently take on further US clients.

The two businesses will continue to operate independently, with Think Jam head Daniel Robey joining Intermission’s board and Intermission chief Sam Cryer joining Think Jam’s board.

Daniel Robey commented: “Video content is and has always been, at the centre of marketing engagement. With audience engagement platforms constantly developing to support a greater range of quality video content, there is a rapid need to create advanced solutions to produce smart and effective AV. I am enormously excited about this new business venture with Sam, it is so important for me to align Think Jam with a like minded business which is so creative, innovative and continuously pushes boundaries in its field.”

Sam Cryer added: “Intermission has always aimed to be, and work with, the best. We’re therefore extremely excited at the prospect of partnering with Think Jam; allowing us to extend the services we can collectively offer clients with full confidence that everyone is working at the forefront of their field to deliver world-class campaigns. We look forward to building on this opportunity with Dan Robey and his team, and continuing to find the most innovative and imaginative ways to market outstanding films.”