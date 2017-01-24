Oscars 2017: full list of nominations
La La Land scores a record-equalling 14 nominations.
The nominations for the 89th annual Academy Awards have been revealed.
The 2017 Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday, February 26.
Best Motion Picture of the year
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell Or High Water
- Hidden Figures
- Lion
- La La Land
- Manchester By The Sea
- Moonlight
Best Director
- Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
- Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea
- Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
- Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Performance by an actress in a leading role
- Isabelle Huppert, Elle
- Ruth Negga, Loving
- Natalie Portman, Jackie
- Emma Stone, La La Land
- Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Performance by an actor in a leading role
- Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
- Denzel Washington, Fences
- Ryan Gosling, La La Land
- Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
- Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Performance by an actress in a supporting role
- Viola Davis, Fences
- Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea
- Naomie Harris, Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman, Lion
- Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Performance by an actor in a supporting role
- Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water
- Dev Patel, Lion
- Lucas Hedges, Manchester By The Sea
- Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Best animated feature film of the year
- Kubo and the Two Strings Travis Knight and Arianne Sutner
- Moana John Musker, Ron Clements and Osnat Shurer
- My Life as a Zucchini Claude Barras and Max Karli
- The Red Turtle Michael Dudok de Wit and Toshio Suzuki
- Zootopia Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer
Achievement in cinematography
- Arrival Bradford Young
- La La Land Linus Sandgren
- Lion Greig Fraser
- Moonlight James Laxton
- Silence Rodrigo Prieto
Achievement in costume design
- Allied Joanna Johnston
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Colleen Atwood
- Florence Foster Jenkins Consolata Boyle
- Jackie Madeline Fontaine
- La La Land Mary Zophres
Best documentary feature
- Fire at Sea Gianfranco Rosi and Donatella Palermo
- I Am Not Your Negro Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety and Hébert Peck
- Life, Animated Roger Ross Williams and Julie Goldman
- O.J.: Made in America Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow
- 13th Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick and Howard Barish
Best documentary short subject
- Extremis Dan Krauss
- 4.1 Miles Daphne Matziaraki
- Joe’s Violin Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen
- Watani: My Homeland Marcel Mettelsiefen and Stephen Ellis
- The White Helmets Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara
Achievement in film editing
- ArrivalJoe Walker
- Hacksaw Ridge John Gilbert
- Hell or High Water Jake Roberts
- La La Land Tom Cross
- Moonlight Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon
Best foreign language film of the year
- Land of Mine Denmark
- A Man Called Ove Sweden
- The Salesman Iran
- Tanna Australia
- Toni Erdmann Germany
Achievement in makeup and hairstyling
- A Man Called Ove Eva von Bahr and Love Larson
- Star Trek Beyond Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo
- Suicide Squad Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)
- Jackie Mica Levi
- La La Land Justin Hurwitz
- Lion Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka
- Moonlight Nicholas Britell
- Passengers Thomas Newman
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)
- Audition (The Fools Who Dream) from La La Land
Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
- Can’t Stop The Feeling from Trolls
Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster
- City Of Stars from La La Land
Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
- The Empty Chair from Jim: The James Foley Story
Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting
- How Far I’ll Go from Moana
Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
Achievement in production design
- Arrival Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Paul Hotte
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Production Design: Stuart Craig; Set Decoration: Anna Pinnock
- Hail, Caesar! Production Design: Jess Gonchor; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
- La La Land Production Design: David Wasco; Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco
- Passengers Production Design: Guy Hendrix Dyas; Set Decoration: Gene Serdena
Best animated short film
- Blind Vaysha Theodore Ushev
- Borrowed Time Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj
- Pear Cider and Cigarettes Robert Valley and Cara Speller
- Pearl Patrick Osborne
- Piper Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer
Best live action short film
- Ennemis Intérieurs Sélim Azzazi
- La Femme et le TGV Timo von Gunten and Giacun Caduff
- Silent Nights Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson
- Sing Kristof Deák and Anna Udvardy
- Timecode Juanjo Giménez
Achievement in sound editing
- Arrival Sylvain Bellemare
- Deepwater Horizon Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondelli
- Hacksaw Ridge Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright
- La La Land Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan
- Sully Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman
Achievement in sound mixing
- Arrival Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye
- Hacksaw Ridge Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace
- La La Land Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth
Achievement in visual effects
- Deepwater Horizon Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton
- Doctor Strange Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould
- The Jungle Book Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon
- Kubo and the Two Strings Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould
Adapted screenplay
- Arrival Screenplay by Eric Heisserer
- Fences Screenplay by August Wilson
- Hidden Figures Screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi
- Lion Screenplay by Luke Davies
- Moonlight Screenplay by Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney
Original screenplay
- Hell or High Water Written by Taylor Sheridan
- La La Land Written by Damien Chazelle
- The Lobster Written by Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou
- Manchester by the Sea Written by Kenneth Lonergan
- 20th Century Women Written by Mike Mills
