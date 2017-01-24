By continuing to use the site you agree to our Privacy & Cookies policy

Oscars 2017: full list of nominations

24 January, 2017 | By

La La Land scores a record-equalling 14 nominations.

The nominations for the 89th annual Academy Awards have been revealed.

The 2017 Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday, February 26.

Read: Oscars 2017: ‘La La Land’ equals record with 14 nominations

Best Motion Picture of the year

  • Arrival
  • Fences
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • Hell Or High Water
  • Hidden Figures
  • Lion
  • La La Land
  • Manchester By The Sea
  • Moonlight

Best Director

  • Damien Chazelle, La La Land
  • Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
  • Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea
  • Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
  • Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Performance by an actress in a leading role

  • Isabelle Huppert, Elle
  • Ruth Negga, Loving
  • Natalie Portman, Jackie
  • Emma Stone, La La Land
  • Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Performance by an actor in a leading role

  • Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
  • Denzel Washington, Fences
  • Ryan Gosling, La La Land
  • Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
  • Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

  • Viola Davis, Fences
  • Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea
  • Naomie Harris, Moonlight
  • Nicole Kidman, Lion
  • Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

  • Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
  • Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water
  • Dev Patel, Lion
  • Lucas Hedges, Manchester By The Sea
  • Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best animated feature film of the year

  • Kubo and the Two Strings Travis Knight and Arianne Sutner
  • Moana John Musker, Ron Clements and Osnat Shurer
  • My Life as a Zucchini Claude Barras and Max Karli
  • The Red Turtle Michael Dudok de Wit and Toshio Suzuki
  • Zootopia Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer

Achievement in cinematography

  • Arrival Bradford Young
  • La La Land Linus Sandgren
  • Lion Greig Fraser
  • Moonlight James Laxton
  • Silence Rodrigo Prieto

Achievement in costume design

  • Allied Joanna Johnston
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Colleen Atwood
  • Florence Foster Jenkins Consolata Boyle
  • Jackie Madeline Fontaine
  • La La Land Mary Zophres

Best documentary feature

  • Fire at Sea Gianfranco Rosi and Donatella Palermo
  • I Am Not Your Negro Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety and Hébert Peck
  • Life, Animated Roger Ross Williams and Julie Goldman
  • O.J.: Made in America Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow
  • 13th Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick and Howard Barish

Best documentary short subject

  • Extremis Dan Krauss
  • 4.1 Miles Daphne Matziaraki
  • Joe’s Violin Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen
  • Watani: My Homeland Marcel Mettelsiefen and Stephen Ellis
  • The White Helmets Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara

Achievement in film editing

  • ArrivalJoe Walker
  • Hacksaw Ridge John Gilbert
  • Hell or High Water Jake Roberts
  • La La Land Tom Cross
  • Moonlight Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon

Best foreign language film of the year

  • Land of Mine Denmark
  • A Man Called Ove Sweden
  • The Salesman Iran
  • Tanna Australia
  • Toni Erdmann Germany

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

  • A Man Called Ove Eva von Bahr and Love Larson
  • Star Trek Beyond Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo
  • Suicide Squad Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

  • Jackie Mica Levi
  • La La Land Justin Hurwitz
  • Lion Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka
  • Moonlight Nicholas Britell
  • Passengers Thomas Newman

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

  • Audition (The Fools Who Dream) from La La Land
    Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
  • Can’t Stop The Feeling from Trolls
    Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster
  • City Of Stars from La La Land
    Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
  • The Empty Chair from Jim: The James Foley Story
    Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting
  • How Far I’ll Go from Moana
    Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Achievement in production design

  • Arrival Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Paul Hotte
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Production Design: Stuart Craig; Set Decoration: Anna Pinnock
  • Hail, Caesar! Production Design: Jess Gonchor; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
  • La La Land Production Design: David Wasco; Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco
  • Passengers Production Design: Guy Hendrix Dyas; Set Decoration: Gene Serdena

Best animated short film

  • Blind Vaysha Theodore Ushev
  • Borrowed Time Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj
  • Pear Cider and Cigarettes Robert Valley and Cara Speller
  • Pearl Patrick Osborne
  • Piper Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer

Best live action short film

  • Ennemis Intérieurs Sélim Azzazi
  • La Femme et le TGV Timo von Gunten and Giacun Caduff
  • Silent Nights Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson
  • Sing Kristof Deák and Anna Udvardy
  • Timecode Juanjo Giménez

Achievement in sound editing

  • Arrival Sylvain Bellemare
  • Deepwater Horizon Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondelli
  • Hacksaw Ridge Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright
  • La La Land Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan
  • Sully Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman

Achievement in sound mixing

  • Arrival Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye
  • Hacksaw Ridge Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace
  • La La Land Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson
  • 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth

Achievement in visual effects

  • Deepwater Horizon Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton
  • Doctor Strange Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould
  • The Jungle Book Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon
  • Kubo and the Two Strings Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould

Adapted screenplay

  • Arrival Screenplay by Eric Heisserer
  • Fences Screenplay by August Wilson
  • Hidden Figures Screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi
  • Lion Screenplay by Luke Davies
  • Moonlight Screenplay by Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney

Original screenplay

  • Hell or High Water Written by Taylor Sheridan
  • La La Land Written by Damien Chazelle
  • The Lobster Written by Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou
  • Manchester by the Sea Written by Kenneth Lonergan
  • 20th Century Women Written by Mike Mills

