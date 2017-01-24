Oscars 2017: full list of nominations

La La Land scores a record-equalling 14 nominations.

The nominations for the 89th annual Academy Awards have been revealed.

The 2017 Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday, February 26.

Best Motion Picture of the year

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell Or High Water

Hidden Figures

Lion

La La Land

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Best Director

Damien Chazelle , La La Land

, La La Land Barry Jenkins , Moonlight

, Moonlight Kenneth Lonergan , Manchester By The Sea

, Manchester By The Sea Denis Villeneuve , Arrival

, Arrival Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Isabelle Huppert , Elle

, Elle Ruth Negga , Loving

, Loving Natalie Portman , Jackie

, Jackie Emma Stone , La La Land

, La La Land Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Casey Affleck , Manchester By The Sea

, Manchester By The Sea Denzel Washington , Fences

, Fences Ryan Gosling, La La Land

La La Land Andrew Garfield , Hacksaw Ridge

, Hacksaw Ridge Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Viola Davis , Fences

, Fences Michelle Williams , Manchester By the Sea

, Manchester By the Sea Naomie Harris , Moonlight

, Moonlight Nicole Kidman , Lion

, Lion Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali , Moonlight

, Moonlight Jeff Bridges , Hell Or High Water

, Hell Or High Water Dev Patel, Lion

Lion Lucas Hedges , Manchester By The Sea

, Manchester By The Sea Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best animated feature film of the year

Kubo and the Two Strings Travis Knight and Arianne Sutner

Travis Knight and Arianne Sutner Moana John Musker, Ron Clements and Osnat Shurer

John Musker, Ron Clements and Osnat Shurer My Life as a Zucchini Claude Barras and Max Karli

Claude Barras and Max Karli The Red Turtle Michael Dudok de Wit and Toshio Suzuki

Michael Dudok de Wit and Toshio Suzuki Zootopia Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer

Achievement in cinematography

Arrival Bradford Young

Bradford Young La La Land Linus Sandgren

Linus Sandgren Lion Greig Fraser

Greig Fraser Moonlight James Laxton

James Laxton Silence Rodrigo Prieto

Achievement in costume design

Allied Joanna Johnston

Joanna Johnston Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Colleen Atwood

Colleen Atwood Florence Foster Jenkins Consolata Boyle

Consolata Boyle Jackie Madeline Fontaine

Madeline Fontaine La La Land Mary Zophres

Best documentary feature

Fire at Sea Gianfranco Rosi and Donatella Palermo

Gianfranco Rosi and Donatella Palermo I Am Not Your Negro Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety and Hébert Peck

Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety and Hébert Peck Life, Animated Roger Ross Williams and Julie Goldman

Roger Ross Williams and Julie Goldman O.J.: Made in America Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow

Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow 13th Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick and Howard Barish

Best documentary short subject

Extremis Dan Krauss

Dan Krauss 4.1 Miles Daphne Matziaraki

Daphne Matziaraki Joe’s Violin Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen

Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen Watani: My Homeland Marcel Mettelsiefen and Stephen Ellis

Marcel Mettelsiefen and Stephen Ellis The White Helmets Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara

Achievement in film editing

Arrival Joe Walker

Joe Walker Hacksaw Ridge John Gilbert

John Gilbert Hell or High Water Jake Roberts

Jake Roberts La La Land Tom Cross

Tom Cross Moonlight Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon

Best foreign language film of the year

Land of Mine Denmark

Denmark A Man Called Ove Sweden

Sweden The Salesman Iran

Iran Tanna Australia

Australia Toni Erdmann Germany

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

A Man Called Ove Eva von Bahr and Love Larson

Eva von Bahr and Love Larson Star Trek Beyond Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo

Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo Suicide Squad Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

Jackie Mica Levi

Mica Levi La La Land Justin Hurwitz

Justin Hurwitz Lion Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka

Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka Moonlight Nicholas Britell

Nicholas Britell Passengers Thomas Newman

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

Audition (The Fools Who Dream) from La La Land

Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

from La La Land Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul Can’t Stop The Feeling from Trolls

Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster

from Trolls Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster City Of Stars from La La Land

Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

from La La Land Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul The Empty Chair from Jim: The James Foley Story

Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting

from Jim: The James Foley Story Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting How Far I’ll Go from Moana

Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Achievement in production design

Arrival Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Paul Hotte

Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Paul Hotte Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Production Design: Stuart Craig; Set Decoration: Anna Pinnock

Production Design: Stuart Craig; Set Decoration: Anna Pinnock Hail, Caesar! Production Design: Jess Gonchor; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

Production Design: Jess Gonchor; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh La La Land Production Design: David Wasco; Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco

Production Design: David Wasco; Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco Passengers Production Design: Guy Hendrix Dyas; Set Decoration: Gene Serdena

Best animated short film

Blind Vaysha Theodore Ushev

Theodore Ushev Borrowed Time Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj

Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj Pear Cider and Cigarettes Robert Valley and Cara Speller

Robert Valley and Cara Speller Pearl Patrick Osborne

Patrick Osborne Piper Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer

Best live action short film

Ennemis Intérieurs Sélim Azzazi

Sélim Azzazi La Femme et le TGV Timo von Gunten and Giacun Caduff

Timo von Gunten and Giacun Caduff Silent Nights Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson

Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson Sing Kristof Deák and Anna Udvardy

Kristof Deák and Anna Udvardy Timecode Juanjo Giménez

Achievement in sound editing

Arrival Sylvain Bellemare

Sylvain Bellemare Deepwater Horizon Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondelli

Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondelli Hacksaw Ridge Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright

Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright La La Land Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan

Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan Sully Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman

Achievement in sound mixing

Arrival Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye

Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye Hacksaw Ridge Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace

Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace La La Land Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow

Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow Rogue One: A Star Wars Story David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson

David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth

Achievement in visual effects

Deepwater Horizon Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton

Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton Doctor Strange Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould

Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould The Jungle Book Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon

Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon Kubo and the Two Strings Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff

Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff Rogue One: A Star Wars Story John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould

Adapted screenplay

Arrival Screenplay by Eric Heisserer

Screenplay by Eric Heisserer Fences Screenplay by August Wilson

Screenplay by August Wilson Hidden Figures Screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi

Screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi Lion Screenplay by Luke Davies

Screenplay by Luke Davies Moonlight Screenplay by Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney

Original screenplay