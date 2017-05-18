Ostlund's 'The Square' continues to rack up deals

EXCLUSIVE: Cannes Competition title sells to Spain, Argentina, Poland.

The Coproduction Office has done a slew of pre-Cannes sales on Ruben Ostlund’s Competition title The Square ahead of its world premiere on Saturday.

Latest deals include for Spain (Avalon), Argentina (CDI) and Poland (buyer not yet announced).

Previous deals include for the US (Magnolia), UK (Curzon/Artificial Eye), Germany (Alamode), Sweden (TriArt), France and Benelux (Bac), Denmark/Iceland/Norway/Finland (Scanbox, with Arthaus in Norway and Finnkino in Finland), Switzerland (Xenis), Greece (Feelgood), Portugal (Alambique), baltics (Must Kasi), former Yugoslavia (Demiurg), Hungary (Cirko), Czech and Slovak Republics (Film Europe) and Turkey (Bir Film).

Philippe Bober’s The Coproduction Office has been a long-time sales partner for Ostlund’s films, starting with Involuntary in 2008, and continuing with Play and Force Majeure.

Bober said: “The Square has been pre-bought mostly by the distributors of Force Majeure on script basis, long before Cannes’ selection was made. The Square has a rich, original and entertaining script. Distributors believed they should follow Ruben, whose talent is visible in his previous films.”

The social satire stars Claes Bang, Elisabeth Moss, Dominic West and Terry Notary in the story of an art museum dealing with the fallout from a controversial viral video to promote an exhibit called The Square. Erik Hemmendorf, partner with Ostlund in Plattform Produktion, produces.

The Square is a Sweden-France-Germany co-production led by Plattform in co-production with Essential Film, Société Parisienne de Production, Coproduction Office ApS,Film Väst, SVT, Imperative Entertainment, ZDF/Arte and Arte France Cinéma and with support of the Swedish Film Institute, Eurimages, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Danish Film Institute and Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg.