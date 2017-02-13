Trio of projects crowned at Berlinale co-pro market

The Wife Of The Pilot, The Bus To Amerika, and Lost Country scoop event’s top awards.

Three projects have been presented with monetary awards at this year’s Berlinale Co-Production Market.

The Eurimages Co-Production Development Award, worth €20,000, went to German director Anne Zohra Berrached’s The Wife Of The Pilot.

The prize was awarded by Pablo Pérez de Lema from Spain’s ICAA, producer Leontine Petit, and Manfred Schmidt from MDM Film Fund.

The VFF Talent Highlight Award, which comes with €10,000, went to Turkish project The Bus To Amerika, from producer Nefes Polat and director Derya Durmaz.

The project’s story follows a young boy living in a Turkish refugee camp who dreams of travelling to America and becoming a pop star.

Separately, Cuban producer Maria Carla del Rio’s Shock Labor and Singaporean producer Jeremy Chua’s Tomorrow is a Long Time, were both presented with €1,000 and the opportunity to pitch their projects to participants of the co-pro market.

The ARTE International prize, worth €6,000, went to Lost Country from Serbian director Vladimir Perišić. This year’s co-pro market featured 36 projects from 29 countries and hosted 1,200 meetings.