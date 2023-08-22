Barbie is on course to become the highest grossing North American release for the year to date and is expected to overtake The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Wednesday.

Warner Bros’ summer smash stood at $569.4m as of Tuesday after adding $2.6m on Monday, putting it on course to surpass the $574.3m final gross of Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie by tomorrow.

This will be the latest accolade for Greta Gerwig’s tentpole, which already ranks as the highest grossing Warner Bros release of all time (unadjusted) and established new opening weekend and North American, international and global box office records for a film directed by a woman.

The summer blockbuster, which has grossed more than $1.2bn worldwide, ranked number one over its first four weekends in North America, finally succumbing to Warner Bros/DC’s Blue Beetle last weekend.

Barbie has helped to drive summer box office in North America to $3.797bn through August 20 according to Comscore data, with the expectation among box office sources that the summer period overall will cross $4bn by the official end of the season over Labor Day weekend (September 1-4).

Summer box office has not crossed $4bn since 2019.