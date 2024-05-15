Festival

Desert Of Namibia

Dir. Yoko Yamanaka

The second full-length feature from Yamanaka, whose Amiko made her the youngest director ever selected for the Berlinale in 2018, follows a beautician who is diagnosed with bipolar disorder after displaying cruel and aggressive tendencies, combined with a general listlessness toward life. The cast is led by Yuumi Kawai, whose credits include Un Certain Regard 2022 title Plan 75. Desert Of Namibia screens in Directors’ Fortnight, and a release in Japan is planned later this year. Contact: Rie Hatano, Happinet Phantom Studios

My Sunshine

Dir. Hiroshi Okuyama

Playing in Un Certain Regard, My Sunshine (Boku No Ohisama) is the sophomore film of Okuyama, who debuted with coming-of-age drama Jesus in 2018. The story takes place on a small Japanese island and revolves around a pair of young people who form an ice skating duo under the mentorship of their coach and former ice-skating champion, played by Sosuke Ikematsu (Shin Kamen Rider). The film is set to open in Japan this September. Contact: Yohann Comte, Charades

Market

Belonging

Dir. Kahori Higashi

The second film from director Higashi (Melting Sounds), Belonging is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by her mother Naoko Higashi. The story revolves around recently deceased people who are given the chance to become objects belonging to their loved ones. The film stars Kyoko Koizumi of Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Tokyo Sonata, which won the Un Certain Regard jury prize in 2008, alongside a cast of newcomers chosen from an acting workshop. Belonging is complete and set for release in Japan on September 6. Contact: Nikkatsu

Gifts From The Kitchen

Dir. Hisashi Kikuchi

This is the debut feature documentary of director Kikuchi, and follows a chef whose Taiwanese parents raised her in Japan and founded a Chinese-­style restaurant in 1971. The film details the chef’s life after retirement, as each day she welcomes a new group of enthusiastic foodies to her home and serves them a meal, profiling the various people who seek out both her and her cuisine. Gifts From The Kitchen is scheduled for a May 31 release in Japan. Contact: Fumiko Nagata, Free Stone Productions

Give It All

Dir. Yuhei Sakuragi

The latest feature from director and CG artist Sakuragi is an animated film about two high-school girls who undergo various trials and tribulations as they establish their school’s boating club. Sakuragi is known for his 2019 debut feature The Relative Worlds, as well as his work alongside animation icon Hayao Miyazaki (teaming on short film Boro The Caterpillar) and Shunji Iwai (The Case Of Hana And Alice). Now in post-production, Give It All will be released locally on October 25. Contact: Shochiku

Harakiri Squad

Dir. Ryosuke Kanesaki

Four death-row inmates are given a chance to have their death penalties revoked if they accept a dangerous mission given to them by the shogun in the latest film from Kanesaki (The Woman Of S.R.I.: The Movie). Described as a historical musical comedy, the film stars Ryuji Sato, known for Our Story and High & Low: The Worst. It is set for a May 31 release in Japan. Contact: Toei Company

House Of Sayuri

Dir. Koji Shiraishi

Based on a popular manga by Rensuke Oshikiri, this is the latest horror film from director Shiraishi, who helmed the Ring/Ju-On crossover Sadako Vs. Kayako in 2016. The story revolves around a large family moving into a new home haunted by the vengeful spirit of a young girl who begins to pick off the family members one by one. The film is scheduled for a summer release in Japan. Contact: Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures

Kanasando

Dir. Toshiyuki Teruya

The third feature from comedian/director Teruya (Born Bone Born) takes place on a rural island in Okinawa and centres around the reunion of a daughter (Ruka Matsuda) and her terminally ill father (Tadanobu Asano, recently of FX’s Shogun) who parted seven years ago on less-than-ideal terms. As with Teruya’s previous films, Kanasando incorporates local Okinawan culture and music. The film is set for a spring 2025 release in Japan. Contact: Fumiko Nagata, Free Stone Productions

The Last Passenger

Dir. Takashi Horie

This is the latest feature to grapple with the lingering effects of the earthquake and tsunami that hit northeast Japan on March 11, 2011. The film stars Norimasa Fuke as a taxi driver in a town devastated by the tsunami who has not seen his daughter in a decade, and who hears a rumour about a girl who stands by the desolate coast road late at night. Karen Iwata also stars in the film, which is set to open locally this year. Contact: Haruko Watanabe, Gaga Corporation

Living In Two Worlds

Dir. Mipo O

This drama centres on a child of deaf adults (CODA) played by Ryo Yoshizawa (Kingdom franchise) who returns to his rural hometown to spend time with his parents after living in Tokyo. The film is helmed by Mipo O, whose The Light Shines Only There was Japan’s submission for the best foreign-language film Academy Award in 2015. It is set for release in Japan this year. Contact: Haruko Watanabe, Gaga Corporation

Muromachi Outsiders

Dir. Yu Irie

The latest film from Irie (Memoirs Of A Murderer) takes place in 15th-century Kyoto, and follows a vagrant who rallies a ragtag team of fellow outlaws to take on the elite who are allowing their subjects to die of famine and plague. The film stars Yo Oizumi, known for manga adaptations such as Tokyo Ghouland I Am A Hero. It is in post-production and set for a local release on January 17, 2025. Contact: Toei Company

Rose & Samurai 2: Return Of The Pirate Queen

Dir. Hidenori Inoue

The sequel to 2011’s Rose & Samurai and the third in a line of productions about historical master thief Goemon Ishikawa is a filmed theatrical play from the Geki X Cine series. As in the 2011 production, it stars Yuki Amami (The Queen’s Classroom) as pirate Anne de Alwyda and Arata Furuya (Intolerance) as Goemon, who reunite to protect their country and its citizens. Contact: Hiroyuki Hata, Village Inc

Sisam

Dir. Hiroyuki Nakao

The latest from director Nakao is a period drama set in the 17th century and centred on the conflict between the Ainu, the Indigenous inhabitants of Japan’s northernmost island Hokkaido, and the mainland Japanese (known as ‘sisam’ in the Ainu language). Among the film’s stars is Kanichiro, who appeared in 2023’s period piece Okiku And The World. A local release is planned for Q3. Contact: Fumiko Nagata, Free Stone Productions

Worlds Apart

Dir. Natsuki Seta

Based on the popular manga by Tomoko Yamashita, this is the story of an author whose 15-year-old niece comes to live with her following the death of the teenager’s parents in a car accident. The two must come to understand each other despite their different generations and personalities. Worlds Apart is the latest from director Seta (Georama Boy, Pano­rama Girl), and is scheduled for a local release on June 7. Contact: Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures