The Abandoned

Dir. Kwak Jeong-duk

Friends of a thrill-seeking YouTuber go looking for him after he disappears at one of Korea’s most haunted places, only to discover disturbing footage of themselves while unravelling the mystery. The cast includes Jung In-sun (Han Gong-Ju), Lee Gyu-hyun, Yu Tae-gun and Lee Seo-bin. Director Kwak previously directed Night Of The Assassin and co-wrote 2019 blockbuster Ashfall. Now in post, a release is planned in Q3.

Contact: Hive Filmworks

Boy

Dir. Lee Sang-deok

Set in a fictional crime-ridden city, Boy centres on two brothers who oversee a lawless region, under the control of a boss named Mad Hatter. When one of the brothers falls for a newcomer to the region, they plan a daring escape. Cho Byeong-kyu (The Uncanny Counter) and Yoo In-soo (All Of Us Are Dead) play the brothers alongside singer-turned-actor Choi Yun-jin and Seo In-guk. Director Lee first gained attention for 2019’s Film Adventure. Produced by Albatross Film, Boy is set for release in Q3.

Contact: M-Line Distribution

Gill

Dir. Ahn Jae-huun

This fantasy animation follows a man and his grandfather who rescue a boy with gills and shimmering scales by the side of a river. Based on a 2011 novel by Gu Byeong-mo, it marks the fifth animation of director Ahn, who won a special jury award at Annecy in 2020 with The Shaman Sorceress. Gill premiered in Annecy’s Contrechamp competition last year and went on to play Tokyo. It is produced by leading independent Korean animation studio Meditation With A Pencil.

Contact: Barunson E&A

Hi-Five

Dir. Kang Hyoung-chul

Director Kang, known for 2008 box-office hit Scandal Makers, returns with a superhero comedy. The story follows five ordinary people who develop superpowers after receiving organ transplants and must face off against a supervillain. The cast includes Lee Jae-in (Svaha: The Sixth Finger), Yoo Ah-in (Hellbound), Ahn Jae-hong (Mask Girl), Ra Mi-ran (Citi­zen Of A Kind) and Kim Hee-won (Moving). Hi-Five is produced by Seoul-based Annapurna Films, whose credits include Victory and FAQ.

Contact: Contents Panda

Kygo: World Tour In Cinemas (working title)

Dir. Sam Wrench

This concert film features DJ and producer Kygo at the famed Holly­wood Bowl for the final show of the North American leg of his world tour. UK director Wrench was behind Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which took $260m to become the highest-grossing concert and documentary film of all-time. It marks the first title that Korea’s CJ 4DPlex has overseen from production to distribution. A Q3 release is planned for Kygo: World Tour In Cinemas, which is co-produced by Everwonder Production.

Contact: CJ 4DPLEX

My Daughter Is A Zombie

Dir. Pil Gam-sung

Based on the webtoon of the same name, this comedy horror stars Cho Jung-seok (Exit) as a father who travels to his mother’s tranquil seaside village to protect his daughter, who is infected with a zombie virus. The film reunites Parasite stars Lee Jung-eun and Cho Yeo-jeong, and the cast also includes Yoon Kyung-ho and Choi Yu-ri, who both starred in Alienoid. My Daughter Is A Zombie is produced by Studio N — a co-producer on hit series including Sweet Home and films such as Unlocked — and is set for release this year.

Contact: Contents Panda

No Other Choice (working title)

Dir. Park Chan-wook

This comedy thriller is director Park’s first feature since Cannes 2022 award-winner Decision To Leave (he also helmed last year’s HBO miniseries The Sympathizer). Based on Donald E Westlake’s 1997 novel The Ax, No Other Choice stars Lee Byung-hun (Squid Game) as a man who is fired from a paper company and becomes determined to land a new job, dealing with those who stand in his way. Son Ye-jin of TV series Crash Landing On You also stars in the Moho Film production.

Contact: CJ ENM filmsales@cj.net

Sister

Dir. Jin Sung-moon

Jung Zi-so of Parasite heads this crime thriller as an undocumented immigrant who resorts to desperate measures to pay for her sick brother’s surgery, resulting in the kidnap of a business owner’s daughter. The cast includes Lee Soo-hyuk (Pipeline) as a loan shark and Cha Joo-young (The Glory) as their hostage. Director Jin won the Sonje Award at Busan in 2019 with short Hello. Cinematography is from Byun Bong-sun of Netflix series Hellbound. A local release is planned this year.

Contact: Redice Entertainment

Streaming

Dir. Cho Jang-ho

Kang Ha-neul of Squid Game season two leads this action thriller as a top live-streamer who specialises in unsolved murder cases. When investigating a serial murderer, he ends up unveiling truths in real time. Marking the debut feature of director Cho, Streaming is produced by Very Good Studio, which recently scored box-office success with Hitman 2. A local release is planned on March 21.

Contact: Lotte Entertainment

Sumbisori

Dir. Lee Eun-jung

This drama follows three generations of female divers set against the backdrop of Korea’s Jeju Island. It stars Lee Sun-bin (Mission: Possible) as a young woman who returns to her hometown after struggling in Seoul and decides to become a diver, despite the opposition of her mother, while her grandmother is diagnosed with dementia. Sumbisori’s cast also includes Seo Young-hee (Bedevilled) and Kim Ja-young, and marks the feature debut of director Lee.

Contact: Indiestory

Taboo: The Silent Day

Dir. Park Kyung-kun

Set during Bali’s sacred day of silence, this mystery horror sees vengeful spirits awaken when a forbidden taboo is broken. The cast includes Kwon Da-ham of Netflix series A Killer Paradox, Choi Tae-eun from Graceful Friends and Lee Jeong-hoon of High School Love Story. It is in post-production ahead of a planned release in Q3.

Contact: Showbox

Tristes Tropiques

Dir. Park Hoon-jung

Director Park, known for noir hit New World and female-led action franchise The Witch, returns with a revenge thriller about a group of young assassins who specialise in jungle warfare and embark on a mission of vengeance. The cast includes Park Hae-soo of Squid Game, Kim Myung-min of the Detective K franchise and Park Yu-rim of Drive My Car. Tristes Tropiques is produced by Goldmoon Pictures and Mindmark, whose credits include Toronto title A Normal Family.

Contact: Finecut

The Ugly

Dir. Yeon Sang-ho

Train To Busan director Yeon returns with a psychological thriller in which the son of an artisan sets out to uncover the truth after his mother, who has been missing for 40 years, is found dead. The cast is led by Park Jeong-min, known for Yeon’s Netflix series Hellbound, and Kwon Hae-hyo (A Traveler’s Needs). The Ugly is based on Yeon’s own 2018 graphic novel of the same name, and is produced by Wow Point. A local release is planned in Q2.

Contact: Plus M Entertainment