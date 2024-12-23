Wendy Ide joined Screen in 2015 as a UK-based critic, and is also the chief film critic for The Observer

Best film

1. Nickel Boys

Dir. RaMell Ross

Ross’s fiction debut captures the soul of Colson Whitehead’s novel about the friendship between two Black boys in a 1960s Florida reform school. But it also brings something new to the table — a way of looking that subtly rewrites the language of cinema and shifts our means of engaging with performances. It’s a remarkable achievement: a film that manages to be formally groundbreaking without losing its emotional heft.

2. All We Imagine As Light

Dir. Payal Kapadia

There’s such confidence and elegance in Kapadia’s direction: the film — a study of three women, co-workers at a Mumbai hospital — navigates a gradual tonal shift that starts with a documentary-style verité approach to the teeming streets of the city and then drifts towards a shimmering, almost dreamlike sensuality. A film that finds magic in the mundane, this is a work of extraordinary beauty.

3. Anora

Dir. Sean Baker

Possibly Baker’s finest film to date, this foul-mouthed latter-day screwball comedy has an energy so boisterous, ballsy and in your face that you don’t at first notice the sensitivity and texture of the characters. Mikey Madison’s scrappy turn in the title role is a feisty joy, Yura Borisov is superb as hired muscle Igor, the calm, watchful eye in this hurricane of a movie.

4. Vermiglio

Dir. Maura Delpero

Delpero’s painterly period Alpine melodrama evokes its location and time so vividly that you want to fill your lungs with it and feel the bite of the mountain frost on your skin. It’s a rich and novelistic piece of story­telling that weaves a kind of potent folk magic. Performances, from a mix of professionals and non-actors, are wholly persuasive and lived in.

5. Nosferatu

Dir. Robert Eggers

Surely the year’s most perfect match of director and material: Eggers’ Nosferatu shares blood (lots of it) with FW Murnau’s silent classic but also floods the story with a profane, perverse sensuality. Lily-Rose Depp is a revelation, delivering a physically committed performance that is simultaneously grotesque and seductive. A special mention for Simon McBurney, for devouring the role of Orlok’s lackey Knock, along with numerous rodents. The score, by Eggers’ The Northman collaborator Robin Carolan, is one of the finest of the year. A shivering, goosebump-­inducing voyage to a dark realm.

6. Santosh

Dir. Sandhya Suri

7. Black Dog

Dir. Guan Hu

8. April

Dir. Dea Kulumbegashvili

9. I’m Still Here

Dir. Walter Salles

10. Conclave

Dir. Edward Berger

Best documentary

1. Soundtrack To A Coup D’Etat

Dir. Johan Grimonprez

The murder of Patrice Lumumba, former prime minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo, post­colonial backroom brinkmanship, the Cold War and the politics of American Jazz — this stunning essay film crackles with ideas and intellectual energy.

2. Dahomey

Dir. Mati Diop

The repatriation from France to Benin of 26 looted treasures from the Kingdom of Dahomey is the starting point for this inventive film. Diop’s documentary combines fantasy elements with an interrogation of the significance of an artwork once it has been ripped from its culture.

3. Eno

Dir. Gary Hustwit

A tricky film to include since there isn’t a definitive version, but Hustwit’s innovative, shape-shifting “generative” portrait of the musician, producer and artist Brian Eno is an exhilarating and novel way to capture its mercurial subject.

Performance of the year

Naomi Scott in Smile 2

Dir. Parker Finn

It has been a standout year for performances in horror — Demi Moore’s committed turn in The Substance and Hugh Grant’s innate affability is weaponised brilliantly in Heretic. But Scott in Smile 2 impressed me the most, with a performance that anchors the film, delivering scares but also tapping into the attrition of mental health by the forces of celebrity and addiction. It’s a character torn between the need to present a slick public persona and the urge to escape from a self-created monster. She is fantastic.