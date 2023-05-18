After four years, the Hong Kong Pavilion is back in Cannes to spotlight a raft of exhibitors and slates that include recent box office hits.

Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and located in the Riviera, the Hong Kong Pavilion maintains the strong momentum generated by the in‑person return of Hong Kong FILMART in March. The well-attended event hosted more than 7,300 industry professionals from 41 countries and regions, with more than 700 exhibitors presenting a wide variety of film and TV productions.

“Following the successful return of the physical FILMART, we are more than excited to be back in Cannes in-person with the Hong Kong Pavilion to showcase the latest productions and talents from Hong Kong,” says Candas Yeung, associate director, service promotion at HKTDC. “I’m sure the international industry is looking forward to connecting with Hong Kong for opportunities and collaborations. With this, the HKTDC and our global offices are ready to support our filmmakers to shine on the international stage and bring Hong Kong productions to new heights.”

Bouncing back

Hong Kong cinema has made a massive rebound after weathering the pandemic, which caused the closure of several cinemas. Last year saw four local productions chart in the annual top 10 box office, led by Ng Yuen Fai’s sci-fi blockbuster Warriors Of Future and Sunny Chan’s Table For Six, which became the highest and second-highest grossing local films of all time respectively. Warriors Of Future was subsequently released globally through Netflix.

The momentum carried into 2023. Released during Chinese New Year, Jack Ng’s courtroom drama A Guilty Conscience made history as the first local film to reach hk$100m ($12.8m) at the Hong Kong box office, a milestone previously achieved only by Hollywood blockbusters.

A Guilty Conscience and Table For Six are produced and distributed by Edko Films, one of the exhibitors under HKTDC’s Hong Kong Pavilion. Another is Entertaining Power, which promotes upcoming titles such as Lai Yan Chi’s music-themed drama Band Four, starring Kay Tse and Teddy Robin, and James Hung’s family drama My First Of May, with Aaron Kwok and Gigi Leung.

“Hong Kong cinema is blooming, with different subjects and genres,” says Angus Chan, director of Entertaining Power. “From comedies and nostalgia to drama and romance, they are all able to get a theatrical release. It’s remarkable.

“Big-name actors are in the cast for the box-office draw but there are also newcomers, theatre actors and new directors. Many big-budget productions are upcoming — the momentum is so strong that it’s going to be a very optimistic year.”

Celestial Pictures and Fortune Star, with their huge libraries of classics, are also among the exhibitors at the Hong Kong Pavilion. “We have been active in bringing 4K restored classic titles to the world since we launched a 4K restoration project about two years ago,” says Gigi Ko, vice president of distribution at Celestial Pictures. “In Cannes, we will present three titles we recently restored in 4K, all of which were breakout kung-fu hits at the time produced by Shaw Brothers.”

These comprise The 36th Chamber Of Shaolin, One-Armed Swordsman and Come Drink With Me.

The Fortune Star library showcases superstars such as Bruce Lee, Chow Yun Fat, Jet Li, Maggie Cheung, Andy Lau, Louis Koo and Michelle Yeoh, who won this year’s best actress Oscar, as well as renowned filmmakers including John Woo, Yuen Woo Ping, Johnnie To and Tsui Hark.

Several Hong Kong companies are hosting their own booths at the market, including All Rights Entertainment, Emperor Motion Pictures, Mandarin Motion Pictures, Media Asia, Mei Ah Entertainment and Universe Films Distribution.

CreateHK, established by the government to spearhead the development of the creative industries in Hong Kong, is hosting a second pavilion in the International Village. Three sessions with Hong Kong directors and actors will be held from May 18-20, including producer and director Stephen Fung, actress Angela Yuen, rising director Nick Cheuk and more.

Through the Hong Kong Film Development Council (FDC), CreateHK provides funding to drive the development of Hong Kong’s film industry. A Guilty Conscience and 2022 hits Sparring Partner by Ho Cheuk Tin, Mama’s Affair by Kearen Pang and Chilli Laugh Story by Coba Cheng are partially funded by FDC. It has also backed acclaimed first features including Ka Sing Fung’s Lost Love, Anastasia Tsang’s A Light Never Goes Out and the upcoming Time Still Turns The Pages by Nick Cheuk.

