Laurie May is co-founder and co-president with Noah Segal of Canada’s Elevation Pictures, the Toronto-based distributor and producer which launched at TIFF 2013.

Backed by Teddy Schwarzman’s Black Bear Pictures, Elevation releases around 35 films a year and has output deals with Black Bear, A24, and Neon. It has distributed The Imitation Game, Moonlight, Blackberry and Infinity Pool, among others, with TIFF selection Dumb Money on the release docket.

A former lawyer, May previously served as EVP at eOne, and was co-president and co-founder of Maple Pictures, and SVP of business and legal affairs at Lionsgate’s Canadian arm. She talks to Screen as the company celebrates its 10th anniversary.

What is your office like?

We have this gorgeous 2,500 sq ft foot patio where people can work and we throw events and do screenings. That vibe further fuels the creative vibe. We have Bagel Mondays, and the last Friday of every month is Pizza Fridays, and people put together an office book club and we always do charitable things together. We’re hybrid but I love when we’re in the office because you just want that energy.

What’s your morning routine? What do you do when you get to the office?

Three times a week I go to my trainer and do a sauna and cold plunge. We do have lots of morning meetings among the teams and an all-staff meeting on Mondays so we can learn and help out. We didn’t want it to be silos.

What was your first job in the industry?

I’m a lawyer by trade and I was working at a law firm and I took a job at a little company called Cinepix Film Properties working with Jeff Sackman. Six months later it was bought by Lionsgate and we grew from there.

Who was your mentor?

I’ve had many mentors but I’ll say Phyllis Yaffe, who used to be one of the executives at Alliance Atlantis. She was good as a female role model and told me to put yourself in places where you don’t think you’ll easily fit – that’s how you grow. And now I’m on TIFF’s finance and audit committee.

What do you love about your job?

I see everything in living colour and I like stories, storytelling, and creative people. So being in a creative industry where we get to read scripts and talk about which talent would be a good fit, and the marketing team’s working on the poster and the promo and then we see the audience reaction to the film – I just feed off that energy.

What’s the biggest professional mistake you’ve made or learn from?

I’ll generically say that when you have an idea and you’re very excited, whatever it is, make sure you find an investor who not just wants to dabble, but really wants to invest in you in the long term in that business. Teddy Schwartzman from Black Bear came in and he’s incredible and has a long-term vision and aligned values. That’s very important.

What’s your favourite festival?

Toronto of course. When I was growing up I wanted to go to TIFF parties and there was a buzz in the city around the festival. Of course I love Cannes and Sundance, but I feel a certain pride about our hometown festival.

What job would you do if you didn’t work in the film industry?

Definitely something creative, like advertising, or writing. Or I can give the typical female answer which is that every woman fantasises about a bookstore cafe that also sells flowers.

What is the one TV show that people should watch?

I don’t watch as much TV as film but I really loved the French show Call My Agent; it’s like the real version of Emily In Paris.

What book are you reading?

I love the book Atomic Habits by James Clear because it’s about the little things you do every day that add up to the person that you are. I give it to everybody that starts here.

With whom would you like to meet most like to take a meeting?

Bono from U2. I always loved his music and more importantly, I love that he uses his platform to advocate for causes that he cares about. That song actually inspired the name of our company. [Elevation is on the tracklist of the 2000 album All That You Can’t Leave Behind.]

Where would you like to be in five years?

Elevation’s 15th anniversary party! I’d also like to get onto a few more boards where I can add value.

Who would star in and direct the Laura May movie

Fangirl moment: I’ve got Laura Dern playing me and Greta Gerwig directing.