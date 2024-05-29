Screen International reviewed almost 100 films at Cannes. Our critics round up the films that may have flown under the radar but generated a lot of praise, and also give their verdicts on the prize winners from official selection and the key sidebars.

The best reviewed films outside the winners enclosure

Competition

Wild Diamond

Dir. Agathe Riedinger

Our critic said: “The feisty restlessness of Agathe Riedinger’s impressive feature debut belies the profound sadness of its central theme – that for many young women, beauty and pain are one and the same.”

The Girl With The Needle

Dir. Magnus von Horn

Our critic said: “Two unrelentingly fascinating performances from Vic Carmen Sonne and Trine Dyrholm, and an exquisite black-and-white aesthetic, command attention.”

Caught By The Tides

Dir. Jia Zhang-ke

Our critic said: “An expression of his career-long preoccupations, Jia Zhang-ke’s odyssey through China since the turn of the century has an epic sense within a homespun feel.”

Bird

Dir. Andrea Arnold

Our critic said: “Arnold weaves a subtle mix between gritty realism and the magical kind.”

Un Certain Regard

When The Light Breaks

Dir. Rúnar Rúnarsson

Our critic said: “There’s always a playfulness alongside the poeticism of Rúnarsson’s work.”

Santosh

Dir. Sandhya Suri

Our critic said: “It’s a terrific feature debut from British-Indian documentary filmmaker Sandhya Suri – a propulsive neo-noir that holds up a mirror to contemporary India.”

My Sunshine

Dir. Hiroshi Okuyama

Our critic said: “A heartwarming Japanese drama about young friendships cuts much deeper than it initially promises.”

September Says

Dir. Ariane Labed

Our critic said: “Labed’s arresting directorial debut captures the fragility of adolescence with a preciseness and intimacy, brought to life by performances from Mia Tharia and Pascale Kann.”

Viet And Nam

Dir. Truong Minh Quy

Our critic said: “Truong’s flourishes ensure that it offers a richly personal blend of the authentic and the abstract.”

Flow

Dir. Gints Zilbalodis

Our critic said: “A rousing animated adventure in which technical virtuosity is matched by storytelling vigour and dramatic heft.”

Special screenings

Filmlovers!

Dir. Arnaud Desplechin

Our critic said: “The warm, inviting tone of the film and Desplechin’s use of a stunning selection of movie clips should make this essential programming for festivals, and hugely appealing for cinephiles who will consider it a must-see.”

Elementary

Dir. Claire Simon

Our critic said: “Charming school documentary celebrates the collective effort that goes into learning, to engaging and frequently rather moving effect.”

Out of Competition

The Count Of Monte Cristo

Dirs. Matthieu Delaporte, Alexandre De La Patellière

Our critic said: “Everything about this robust and very enjoyable retelling of the Alexandre Dumas classic is epic in scale.”

She’s Got No Name

Dir. Peter Chan Ho-sun

Our critic said: “Overseas play will be helped by its widescreen allure and the return of of Zhang Ziyi as a leading lady.”

Premiere

Being Maria

Dir. Anamaria Vartolomei

Our critic said: “Anamaria Vartolomei impresses as Last Tango In Paris star Maria Schneider in Jessica Palud’s sensitive biopic.”

Jim’s Story

Dirs. Arnaud & Jean-Marie Larrieu

Our critic said: “Starring seasoned character actor Karim Leklou, this is a touching melodrama of fatherhood that depicts a relentlessly nice guy who somehow walks wide-eyed into an emotional catastrophe.”

Midnight Screenings

Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Dir. Soi Cheang

Our critic said: “This punchy, peppy thriller will be lapped up like manna from heaven by fans of Hong Kong action cinema.”

Directors’ Fortnight

Eephus

Dir. Carson Lund

Our critic said: “Two local, middle-aged baseball teams play one final game in this poignant slice of Americana.”

Good One

Dir. India Donaldson

Our critic said: “Donaldson’s minimalist, slow-burn feature debut reveals a sensibility that inevitably invites comparisons with the work of Kelly Reichardt.”

Critics’ Week

Ghost Trail

Dir. Jonathan Millet

Our critic said: “A charismatic central performance from Adam Bessa lends gravitas to an assured, involving tale inspired by true events.”

Julie Keeps Quiet

Dir. Leonardo van Dijl

Our critic said: “A focused tennis player stays silent to protect her coach in this controlled Belgian debut that is a standout of Critics Week.”

Screen critics’ verdict on the award winners

Competition

Anora (Palme d’Or)

Dir. Sean Baker

Our critic said: “A wildly entertaining, modern-day screwball comedy set in 2018 that barrels through New York and Las Vegas.”

All We Can Imagine As Light (Grand Prix)

Dir. Payal Kapadia

Our critic said: “Arthouse audiences should respond to the opportunity to follow this beautifully-shot, gentle story.”

Emilia Perez (Jury Prize)

Dir. Jacques Audiard

Our critic said: “Solid critical buzz alongside the presence of stars Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez should drive interest in this addition to the arthouse musical niche.”

Grand Tour (best director)

Dir. Miguel Gomes

Our critic said: “The viewer may not know exactly where Gomes and his characters are headed, but the journey is pursued with wit, imagination and intelligence, and delivers oblique insights about the way we see the world and history.”

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig (special award)

Dir. Mohammad Rasoulof

Our critic said: “As an impassioned outcry against oppression, and a depiction of how a new generation – notably female – is challenging a long-entrenched status quo, the film is essential watching.”

Kinds Of Kindness (best actor, Jesse Plemons)

Dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

Our critic said: “Plemons is the revelation here, an anchor in a cast telling three different stories of penetrating strangeness.”

Emilia Perez (best actress, shared among the cast)

Dir. Jacques Audiard

Our critic said: “Transgender Spanish star Gascon, playing both Manitas and Emilia, is the film’s bedrock. There is pride, vulnerability and pathos in her take on Emilia, but there’s also a steeliness in the character that makes for a fascinating mix.”

The Substance (best screenplay)

Dir. Coralie Fargeat

Our critic said: “This potent body horror is executed with skill and compassion, bringing fresh insights alongside generous helpings of graphic gore.”

Armand (Camera d’Or)

Dir. Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel

Our critic said: “This Un Certain Regard standout boasts gripping stylistic and dramatic control, together with superb ensemble acting from a cast including Renate Reinsve.”

Ernest Cole. Lost And Found (Golden Eye for best documentary ex-aqueo)

Dir. Raoul Peck

Our critic said: “Peck’s film is a rich chronicling of Cole’s unique career, peerless artistry, political strength and moving end.”

The Brink Of Dreams (Golden Eye for best documentary ex-aqueo)

Dir. Ayman El Amir, Nada Riyadh

Our critic said: “This engaging, sobering human story should find a welcome at documentary festivals, specialist channels and beyond.”

Un Certain Regard

Black Dog (UCR Prize)

Dir. Guan Hu

Our critic said: “A warm-hearted crowd pleaser about an ex-convict and the canine he befriends.”

The Story Of Souleymane (Jury Prize/best actor, Abou Sangare)

Dir. Boris Lojkine

Our critic said: “Non-professional Sangare is magnetic throughout, whether on the saddle or an interview hot seat.”

The Damned (best director ex-aqueo)

Dir. Roberto Minervini

Our critic said: “The unvarnished naturalism and unpolished dialogue – there is nothing here that feels scripted or artificial – comes as close, one imagines, to the realities of military life in 1862 America as it is possible to get.”

On Becoming A Guinea Fowl (best director ex-aqueo)

Dir. Rungano Nyoni

Our critic said: “A formally daring picture that blends fantasy, stylised drama and elements of black comedy to explore the societal pressures that rewrite the truth.”

The Shameless (best actress, Anasuya Sengupta)

Dir. Konstantin Bojanov

Our critic said: “Sengupta is never less than compelling in her first screen role. Her background is in production design but she proves equally capable of crafting a believable character.”

Holy Cow (youth award)

Dir. Louise Courvoisier

Our critic said: “A small but likeable coming-of-age tale that reeks of dung, grilled sausages, sweat and diesel oil.”

Directors’ Fortnight

Universal Language (audience award)

Dir. Matthew Rankin

Our critic said: “While this lightly comic caper is a pleasing homage to beloved Iranian cinema, set in the snowy-beige anonymity of Winnipeg, it also owes a deep aesthetic debt to the deliberate mise-en-scene of Wes Anderson.”

The Other Way Around (Europa Cinemas Label)

Dir. Jonas Trueba

Our critic said: “Trueba continues to satisfy film buffs with plenty of fun self-referential elements, designed to appeal to purists.”

Critics’ Week

Simon Of The Mountain (Grand Prize)

Dir. Federico Luis

Our critic said: “Luis’ debut feature finds a fresh way of addressing adolescence and disability.”

Blue Sun Palace (Fresh Touch Prize for first film)

Dir. Constance Tsang

Our critic said: “[This] Superb’ Critics Week debut explores the precariousness of New York’s Chinese community.”

Baby (acting prize, Ricardo Teodoro)

Dir. Marcelo Caetano

Our critic said: “A tenderhearted, quietly affirmative take on a teenage boy’s search for family that is largely set on the mean streets of Sao Paolo.”

