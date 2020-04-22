Film Constellation

Film Constellation is a production, finance and sales company headquartered in London. The company builds on a track record for growing award-winning filmmaker brands, working with new and established talent, and fostering strong producer ties across both sides of the Atlantic.

Since inception in 2016, the company has packaged, produced and sold over 20 commercially and critically acclaimed films and documentaries, premiering at A class festivals including Cannes, Venice, Toronto, Sundance and Berlin.