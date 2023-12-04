Killers Of The Flower Moon will debut on PVoD and be available for digital purchase on December 5 in more than 100 countries in collaboration with Paramount Home Entertainment, Apple Original Films announced on Monday.

This means Martin Scorsese’s epic crime drama will have received a 46-day exclusive theatrical release in North American after opening theatrically through Paramount Pictures on October 20.

It currently stands at $66m in North America and $87.8m internationally for a $154.3m global haul.

Killers Of The Flower Moon met with a strong critical reception following the world premiere in Cannes and was honoured by the New York Film Critics Circle last week with best feature of 2023 and best lead actress for Lily Gladstone.

The film recently received the Gotham Historical Icon and Creator Tribute at the Gotham Awards and won best score – feature film from the Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

It will receive the Vanguard Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards gala event in January.

Eric Roth and Scorsese adapted David Grann’s book of the same name about a series of murders of members of the oil-rich Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion star.