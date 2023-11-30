New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) has announced its winners and named Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon best film and Christopher Nolan best director for Oppenheimer.

Both films earned two awards on Thursday as Lily Gladstone was named best actress for Killers Of The Flower Moon and Hoyte van Hoytema triumphed for cinematography on Oppenheimer.

NYFCC announced its winners via X (formerly Twitter) and is the first major critics group to unveil its selections. It is, however, not a particularly reliable bellwether of the Oscar winner – the last time its selection dovetailed with that of the Academy was in 2011 with The Artist.

Additionally the group typically opts for one of two left-field selections and this year, honouring its 89th annual selections, it named Franz Rogowski best actor for his role in Ira Sachs’s erotic drama Passages, which premiered at Sundance and played Berlin.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph claimed best supporting actress honours for Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, and Charles Melton received a boost to his early awards season momentum with the best supporting actor prize for Todd Haynes’s Cannes premiere May December.

Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik won best screenplay for May December, while Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or winner Anatomy Of A Fall was named best international film, Frederick Wiseman’s Venice premiere Menus-Plaisirs — Les Troisgros took best non-fiction, and Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy And The Heron best animated film.

The complete 2023 NYFCC winners list appears below.

BEST FILM: Killers Of The Flower Moon

BEST DIRECTOR: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

BEST ACTOR: Franz Rogowski, Passages

BEST ACTRESS: Lily Gladstone, Killers Of The Flower Moon

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Charles Melton, May December

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

BEST SCREENPLAY: May December

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM: Anatomy Of A Fall

BEST NON-FICTION FILM: Menus-Plaisirs — Les Troisgros

BEST ANIMATED FILM: The Boy And The Heron

BEST FIRST FILM: Past Lives

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Oppenheimer

SPECIAL AWARD: Karen Cooper “for her five decades of creative leadership as director of Film Forum”.

The NYFCC is awarding cash prizes to two students focusing on film criticism/journalism attending college in the region. This year’s winners are undergraduate, Mick Gaw (NYU), and graduate Katherine Prior (Brooklyn College).