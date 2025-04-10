Mubi has acquired Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value for the UK, Ireland, Latin America, Turkey and India ahead of the film’s Cannes premiere.

Trier’s sixth feature as a director is set to premiere in Competition at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in May. The Norwegian filmmaker co-wrote the screenplay with regular collaborator Eskil Vogt.

The drama, which is described as an exploration of family, memories and the power of art, stars Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgard, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas and Elle Fanning.

Maria Ekerhovd from Mer Film and Andrea Berentsen Ottmar from Eye Eye Pictures produced the Norway-France-Germany-Denmark-Sweden co-production. France’s mk2 Films is handling sales on remaining territories.

Mubi previously released Trier’s The Worst Person in the World in several territories, including the UK and Ireland.