The Cannes Film Festival has unveiled the line-up for its 78th edition (May 13-24).

Festival director Thierry Frémaux revealed the Official Selection at a press conference at the UGC Montparnasse cinema in Paris alongside festival president Iris Knobloch.

A diverse range of features make up the 2025 Competition, mixing veteran auteurs with up-and-coming directors.

Acclaimed directors the Dardenne Brothers, Wes Anderson, Richard Linklater and Joachim Trier are among those selected for Cannes Competition 2025.

Newcomers to the Competition include genre specialist Ari Aster, Berlin Golden Bear winner Carla Simon as well as Germany’s Mascha Schilinski.

Six female filmmakers have made the Competition this year, out of a total of 19 selected: Julia Ducournau, Kelly Reichardt, Hafsia Herzi, Carla Simon, Chie Hayakawa and Mascha Schilinski.

Cannes artistic director Thierry Fremaux said the festival had received a record 2909 feature submissions this year.

Two-time Palme d’Or winners the Dardenne Brothers return with a Competition slot for The Young Mother’s Home, set within a shelter for young mothers.

Another Cannes regular is Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa whose film Two Prosecutors is set during Stalin’s Great Terror in 1937.

Two years after The French Dispatch played in Competition, Wes Anderson returns with The Phoenician Scheme, a spy comedy thriller featuring an ensemble led by Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton and Michael Cera. Focus Features holds worldwide rights.

Tarik Saleh’s political thriller Eagles Of The Republic is the third and final film in his Cairo trilogy after The Nile Hilton Incident and Cairo Conspiracy aka Boy from Heaven, with the latter playing in Cannes competition in 2022. Playtime handles international sales.

The Brazilian veteran Kleber Mendonça Filho, behind Cannes selections Bacurau (2019) and Aquarius (2016), returns with political thriller The Secret Agent set during the military dictatorship in the 1970s. Wagner Moura stars as a man on the run who flees to the coastal city of Recife. mk2 Films handles sales.

Norway’s Joachim Trier reunites with The Worst Person in the World co-writer Eskil Vogt and its Cannes best actress winner Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value. The cast for Trier’s sixth feature also includes Stellan Skarsgaard, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas and Elle Fanning. The film is a portrait of a family in Oslo in a house they’ve lived in for generations – when the filmmaker father wants his daughter to star in his comeback film. mk2 is selling.

Julia Ducournau’s Alpha, the filmmaker’s follow-up to Palme d’Or-winning Titane, stars Tahar Rahim and Golshifteh Farahani. Neon has already snagged North American rights.

Veteran Iranian director Jafar Panahi, who was last in Cannes Competition with 3 Faces in 2018, returns with the under the radar In Simple Accident.

Kelly Reichardt’s The Mastermind stars Josh O’Connor and centres on an audacious art heist amidst the backdrop of the Vietnam War. She was previously in competition in 2022 with Showing Up.

Italian director Mario Martone’s Fuori is an adaptation of Goliarda Sapienza’s Sicilian epic The Art Of Joy. Valeria Golino stars alongside Matilda De Angelis and popstar Elodie. Golino notably directed a series version of the same book which premiered in Cannes’ Special Screenings last year. Martone was last in Competition with 2022’s Nostalagia.

Richard Linklater’s French-language Nouvelle Vague, about the making of Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless, stars Zooey Deutch. The US filmmaker was last on the Croisette as a filmmaker in 2006 with Fast Food Nation and A Scanner Darkly.

From Spain, Golden Bear winner Carla Simon has made the jump to Cannes with Romería, about a young teen who sets out on a journey to meet her biological father’s family. Also from Spain, Oliver Laxe’s Sirat starring Sergi López and Bruno Núñez as a father and son searching for their missing daughter and sister at a Morocco rave.

Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor star in South African director Oliver Hermanus’ gay romance drama The History Of Sound. Hermanus’s credits include Bill Nighy starring Living and was last at Cannes in Un Certain Regard in 2011 with Beauty. Mubi earlier this picked up rights for North America, while Focus Features and Universal Pictures International have international rights for the film.

US director Ari Aster’s dark comedy Western Eddington, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal and Emma Stone, has been selected. It’s about ambitious small-town New Mexico sheriff who goes up against his mayor, played by Pascal, in a pandemic-era power struggle. It is genre specialist Aster’s first time in Competition, after credits including Midsommar and Hereditary.

Renoir marks the second feature from Chie Hayakawa, whose Plan 75 debuted at Cannes in Un Certain Regard in 2022 and was selected as Japan’s Oscar submission. Her latest revolves around a young girl whose father is battling cancer. The feature is produced by Loaded Films.

Dominik Moll with police thriller Case 137 stars Léa Drucker as an investigator with the IGPN, the inspection service of the French national police, tasked with a case that turns personal. The German-born French director’s The Night of the 12th went on to win six César awards including best film and director after first playing in the Cannes Premiere section. Haut et Court produces.

German director Mascha Schilinski catapults into competition with Sound Of Falling, about four girls in four different decades share growing up on a rural farm and seem to be connected with one another.

French director Hafsia Herzi’s The Last One is an adaptation of Fatima Daas’ novel and is a coming-of-age story set in a Paris suburb about a lesbian Muslim woman dealing with pushback from both her family and the outside world. June Films produces. It is Herzi’s third feature as a director following 2021 Cannes’ Un Certain Regard prize-winning Good Mother and 2019 Critics’ Week debut You Deserve a Lover.

The festival opens with Amélie Bonnin’s feature debut Partir Du Jour, playing out of competition. The bittersweet comedy stars popular French singer and actress Juliette Armanet, and is about a woman on the cusp of fulfilling her dream of opening a gourmet restaurant when a family emergency brings her back to her hometown. Pathe handles sales. It is the first time the festival has opened with a debut feature.

Meanwhile, Un Certain Regard sees actors Scarlett Johansson and Harris Dickinson make their directorial debuts. Johansson will premiere Eleanor The Great starring June Squibb as a 90-year-old woman, trying to rebuild her life after the death of her best friend, who decides to move back to New York City. Babygirl and Triangle Of Sadness star Dickinson will premiere Urchin, about a rough sleeper in London trapped in a cycle of self-destruction as he attempts to turn his life around.

Juliette Binoche will preside over the Competition jury. Robert De Niro will receive the honorary Palme d’Or.

Official selection

Competition

Alpha, Julia Ducournau

Dossier 137, Dominik Moll

Eddington, Ari Aster

Eagles Of The Republic, Tarik Saleh

Fuori, Mario Martone

The History Of Sound, Oliver Hermanus

The Mastermind, Kelly Reichardt

Nouvelle Vague, Richard Linklater

La Petite Derniere, Hafsia Herzi

The Phoenician Scheme, Wes Anderson

Renoir, Chie Hayakawa

Romeria, Carla Simon

The Secret Agent, Kleber Mendonca Filho

Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier

A Simple Accident, Jafar Panahi

Sirat, Oliver Laxe

Sound Of Falling, Mascha Schilinski

Two Prosecutors, Sergei Loznitsa

The Young Mother’s Home, Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne

Out of competition

Colours Of Time, Cedric Klapisch

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, Christopher McQuarrie

Partir un jour, Amélie Bonnin - opening film

The Richest Woman In The World, Thierry Klifa

Vie Privée, Rebecca Zlotowski

Midnight Screenings

Dalloway, Yann Gozlan

Exit 8, Genki Kawamura

Sons Of The Neon Night, Juno Mak

Cannes Premiere

Amrum, Fatih Akin

Connemara, Alex Lutz

Splitsville, Mike Corvino

The Disappearance of Josef Mengele, Kirill Serebrennikov

Orwell: 2+2=5, Raoul Peck

The Wave, Sebestian Lelio

Special Screenings

Bono: Stories Of Surrender, Andrew Dominik

A Magnificent Life, Sylvain Chomet

Tell Her That I Love Her, Romane Bohringer

Un Certain Regard