A24 and Anuvu have agreed an exclusive airlines distribution deal including seven upcoming features, among them Sundance hits Past Lives and Talk To Me.

The deal follows the companies’ collaboration on multiple Oscar winners Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Whale, and Moonlight.

The seven titles are: Past Lives (Celine Song), The Iron Claw (Sean Durkin), Dream Scenario (Kristoffer Borgli), Talk To Me (Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou), Medusa Deluxe (Thomas Hardiman), Earth Mama (Savannah Leaf), and Problemista (Julio Torres).

The agreement covers airlines and US military installations and includes a collection of catalogue titles from A24 Distribution including Alex Garland’s Ex Machina, Jonathan Glazer’s Under The Skin, Room directed by Lenny Abrahamson, and Amy from director Aasif Kapadia.

“A24 is a pioneer in the world of independent cinema, and this collaboration represents our shared commitment to delivering exceptional content and an unparalleled experience to our airline partners and their passengers,” said Alessandro DiGiovanna, Anuvu’s director of content acquisitions.

“Travelers want a more engaging and diverse onboard offering. Both Anuvu Distribution and A24 understand this shifting landscape and recognize how curated premium content creates memorable inflight experiences.”

