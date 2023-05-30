Further details have emerged on territory highlights for A24’s The Whale starring Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, which is on course to cross $60m at the global box office in June.

Currently standing at more than $59.5m worldwide, Darren Aronofsky’s drama about a man suffering with obesity who longs to reconnect with his estranged daughter has earned $17.5m in North America.

Having grossed more than $42m from international markets, this is the company’s second highest international release behind best picture Oscar winner Everything Everywhere All At Once which finished on more than $63m and over $140m worldwide.

At time of writing The Whale had grossed $9.6m via California Filmes in Mexico, the top territory outside North America; $3.6m through I Wonder in Italy; $3m in the UK where A24 self-distributed; $2.1m via YouPlanet in Spain; and $2.1m via California Filmes in Brazil.

The Latin American region has generated more than $17.95m to exceed North American box office.

The global tally puts The Whale fifth in A24’s fifth all-time roster behind Everything Everywhere All At Once, Hereditary, Lady Bird, and Moonlight.

A24 is enjoying a mighty run after Everything Everywhere All At Once won seven Academy Awards in March.

Jonathan Glazer’s Holocaust drama The Zone Of Interest has been the talk of Cannes after it premiered in Competition and went on to claim the Grand Prix. The film has sold widely around the world.

Earlier in the year Celine Song’s feature directorial debut Past Lives became arguably the most acclaimed film to premiere at Sundance Film Festival and went on to play in Competition in Berlin, where it finished top of Screen’s jury grid.