Los Angeles-based sales company Access Entertainment has changed its name to DuBow Media Distribution (DMD) and recruited Jonathan DuBow as vice president, global sales.

The company said that under its new name it will expand production activity while continuing to acquire new films for global sales.

DMD is currently handling pre-sales on horror feature Red Light. Its sales slate, which will be offered at next month’s European Film Market in Berlin, includes family adventure Born To Be Great, comedy Thanksgiving Mascarade and comedy romance Bug Man.

Jonathan DuBow, son of company president and owner Ken DuBow, joins DMD from Cinema Management Group (CMG), where he was a senior sales executive and worked on films including Seal Team, Away and Loving Vincent. Before CMG he was director of financing production and distribution at OpenGate Entertainment.

Ken DuBow commented: “Bringing Jonathan into the company will give me more time to focus on matters of production and financing while Jonathan leads sales. I could not be happier to be working with my son. It is a long realised dream come true.”