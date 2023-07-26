European network ACE Producers has selected 18 independent producers for ACE Series Special, its workshop on the series production landscape.
Each producer attends the workshop with a series project in early stages of development. The 18 participants hail from 12 different countries, and will participate in the workshop from October 30 to November 4 this year in Riga, Latvia.
The selected producers include Swedish producer Madeleine Ekman of Nordisk Film, with The Making Of A Terrorist, written by Leif Edlund and Emelia Hansson. Ekman has credits as a co-producer on Lars von Trier films including Antichrist, Melancholia and Nyphomaniac: Vol 1, plus Nikolaj Arcel’s A Royal Affair and Thomas Vinterberg’s The Hunt.
Laurette Schllings, producer at the Netherlands’ Topkapi Films, takes part with The Tata Tragedy, from showrunners Anoek Nuyens and Rebekka de Wit, with the duo as writers with Nathan Vecht. Schillings was co-producer on Lukas Dhont’s Girl and Close, as well as Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta.
Two producers from Ireland are participating: Feline Films’ Jessie Fisk with When They All Vanish, and Cowtown Pictures’ John Wallace with Settlement.
Al Williams, ACE specials manager, says “the trend for feature film producers to move over to series shows no signs of slowing down”, and describes the programme as “a safe space to build confidence in the tools and skills they already have, in order to make that transition.”
ACE Series Special 2023 producers
Nicholas Alavanos (Gre), Filmiki – Loom
Didar Domehri (Fr), Maneki Films – Grey Zone
Madeleine Ekman (Swe), Nordisk Film – The Making Of A Terrorist
Jessie Fisk (Ire), Feline Films – When They All Vanish
Dyveke Graver (Nor), Eye Eye Pictures – Untitled
Jean-Marie Laronze (Fr), Special Touch Studios – Kongo, The River’s Kingdom
Vicky Miha (Gr), asterisk* - Gates Of Eden
Miriam Norgaard (Den), Growing Stories – Blot
Gitte Nuyens (Bel), Wilder Content – The Dead Man’s Wife
Tinna Proppe (Ice), Sellout – Barbara
Xavier Rombaut (Bel), Polar Bear – Bad Blood
Laurette Schillings (Neth), Topkapi Films – The Tata Tragedy
Dace Siatkovska (Lat), Trickster Pictures – Arizona Joe
Knut Inge Solbu (Nor), Fenomen TV Film & Scene – Peacekeepers
Dmytro Sukhanov (Ukr), Toy Cinema – Unspoken
John Wallace (Ire), Toy Cinema – Settlement
Joram Willink (Neth), BIND – Dual Use
Anna Zavorsky (Hun), Proton Cinema - Salvation
