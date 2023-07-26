European network ACE Producers has selected 18 independent producers for ACE Series Special, its workshop on the series production landscape.

Each producer attends the workshop with a series project in early stages of development. The 18 participants hail from 12 different countries, and will participate in the workshop from October 30 to November 4 this year in Riga, Latvia.

Scroll down for the full list of producers

The selected producers include Swedish producer Madeleine Ekman of Nordisk Film, with The Making Of A Terrorist, written by Leif Edlund and Emelia Hansson. Ekman has credits as a co-producer on Lars von Trier films including Antichrist, Melancholia and Nyphomaniac: Vol 1, plus Nikolaj Arcel’s A Royal Affair and Thomas Vinterberg’s The Hunt.

Laurette Schllings, producer at the Netherlands’ Topkapi Films, takes part with The Tata Tragedy, from showrunners Anoek Nuyens and Rebekka de Wit, with the duo as writers with Nathan Vecht. Schillings was co-producer on Lukas Dhont’s Girl and Close, as well as Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta.

Two producers from Ireland are participating: Feline Films’ Jessie Fisk with When They All Vanish, and Cowtown Pictures’ John Wallace with Settlement.

Al Williams, ACE specials manager, says “the trend for feature film producers to move over to series shows no signs of slowing down”, and describes the programme as “a safe space to build confidence in the tools and skills they already have, in order to make that transition.”

ACE Series Special 2023 producers

Nicholas Alavanos (Gre), Filmiki – Loom

Didar Domehri (Fr), Maneki Films – Grey Zone

Madeleine Ekman (Swe), Nordisk Film – The Making Of A Terrorist

Jessie Fisk (Ire), Feline Films – When They All Vanish

Dyveke Graver (Nor), Eye Eye Pictures – Untitled

Jean-Marie Laronze (Fr), Special Touch Studios – Kongo, The River’s Kingdom

Vicky Miha (Gr), asterisk* - Gates Of Eden

Miriam Norgaard (Den), Growing Stories – Blot

Gitte Nuyens (Bel), Wilder Content – The Dead Man’s Wife

Tinna Proppe (Ice), Sellout – Barbara

Xavier Rombaut (Bel), Polar Bear – Bad Blood

Laurette Schillings (Neth), Topkapi Films – The Tata Tragedy

Dace Siatkovska (Lat), Trickster Pictures – Arizona Joe

Knut Inge Solbu (Nor), Fenomen TV Film & Scene – Peacekeepers

Dmytro Sukhanov (Ukr), Toy Cinema – Unspoken

John Wallace (Ire), Toy Cinema – Settlement

Joram Willink (Neth), BIND – Dual Use

Anna Zavorsky (Hun), Proton Cinema - Salvation