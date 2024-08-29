Europe’s ACE Producers network has selected 18 international producers for ACE Series Special, its workshop for understanding the series production landscape.
Selected producers include Razor Film producer Roman Paul, with Ian Iqbal Rashid’s project Afterlives, based on the 2020 historical fiction work by Nobel laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah.
Paul is a co-producer on Cannes 2024 title Santosh, 2021’s Petrov’s Flu and 2020’s Oscar-nominated Quo Vadis, Aida?, and produced Mia Hansen-Love’s 2022 One Fine Morning.
Also selected from Germany is Harry Floter of Germany’s 2Pilots Filmproduction, with Julia Klier’s project Semis Trail. Floter has previously produced films including thriller Crocodile Tears and documentary Misty – The Erroll Garner Story, both in 2024.
The 18 participants will engage in a week-long workshop in Madrid, Spain in from November 4-9 this year, using their early-stage project as a vehicle for learning. One afternoon of the week will be open to local Spanish producers.
ACE director Jacobine van der Vloed said Spain is “at the front of series production in Europe.”
Consultants on the ACE Series Special have previously included Fremantle and Banijay executives.
Ace Series Special 2024 producers
Peter Badac (Slovakia-Cze) BFilm, Velvet Fall
Lamia Chraibi (Mor-Fr) La Prod/Moon a Deal films, Noor
Jean-Laurent Csinidis (Fr) Films de Force Majeure, Mater
Mairtin de Barra (Ire) Tailored Films, The Collective
Clement Duboin (Fr) Good Fortune Films, The Tree
Harry Floter (Ger) 2Pilots Filmproduction, Semis Trail
Aleksi Hyvarinen (Fin) Don Films, Doctor’s Oath
Anda Ionescu (Rom) Tangaj Production, Angelmaker
Rajko Jazbec (Switz) Catpics, The Guard
Kathryn Kennedy (Ire) Kennedy Films, Nest of Heretics
Sabina Kodra (Alb) Erafilm, The Invisible Successor
Alejandra Mora (Sp) Quatre Films Audiovisuales, I Love Spain
Silvia Panakova (Slovakia) Dayhey, Murders in the Valleys
Roman Paul (Ger) Razor Film, Afterlives
Maja Popovic Milojevic (Ser) Sense Production, Brain Drain
Pavel Strnad (Cze) Negativ, The Last Goddess
Gudrun Edda Thorhannesdottir (Ice) Snow Drift Films, Climate
Katya Trichkova (Bul) Contrast Films, Judgement of Solomon
