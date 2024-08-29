Europe’s ACE Producers network has selected 18 international producers for ACE Series Special, its workshop for understanding the series production landscape.

Selected producers include Razor Film producer Roman Paul, with Ian Iqbal Rashid’s project Afterlives, based on the 2020 historical fiction work by Nobel laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah.

Paul is a co-producer on Cannes 2024 title Santosh, 2021’s Petrov’s Flu and 2020’s Oscar-nominated Quo Vadis, Aida?, and produced Mia Hansen-Love’s 2022 One Fine Morning.

Also selected from Germany is Harry Floter of Germany’s 2Pilots Filmproduction, with Julia Klier’s project Semis Trail. Floter has previously produced films including thriller Crocodile Tears and documentary Misty – The Erroll Garner Story, both in 2024.

The 18 participants will engage in a week-long workshop in Madrid, Spain in from November 4-9 this year, using their early-stage project as a vehicle for learning. One afternoon of the week will be open to local Spanish producers.

ACE director Jacobine van der Vloed said Spain is “at the front of series production in Europe.”

Consultants on the ACE Series Special have previously included Fremantle and Banijay executives.

Ace Series Special 2024 producers

Peter Badac (Slovakia-Cze) BFilm, Velvet Fall

Lamia Chraibi (Mor-Fr) La Prod/Moon a Deal films, Noor

Jean-Laurent Csinidis (Fr) Films de Force Majeure, Mater

Mairtin de Barra (Ire) Tailored Films, The Collective

Clement Duboin (Fr) Good Fortune Films, The Tree

Harry Floter (Ger) 2Pilots Filmproduction, Semis Trail

Aleksi Hyvarinen (Fin) Don Films, Doctor’s Oath

Anda Ionescu (Rom) Tangaj Production, Angelmaker

Rajko Jazbec (Switz) Catpics, The Guard

Kathryn Kennedy (Ire) Kennedy Films, Nest of Heretics

Sabina Kodra (Alb) Erafilm, The Invisible Successor

Alejandra Mora (Sp) Quatre Films Audiovisuales, I Love Spain

Silvia Panakova (Slovakia) Dayhey, Murders in the Valleys

Roman Paul (Ger) Razor Film, Afterlives

Maja Popovic Milojevic (Ser) Sense Production, Brain Drain

Pavel Strnad (Cze) Negativ, The Last Goddess

Gudrun Edda Thorhannesdottir (Ice) Snow Drift Films, Climate

Katya Trichkova (Bul) Contrast Films, Judgement of Solomon