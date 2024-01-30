The Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI) has named the new members and officers of its 2024 board of directors with Marnie Gee of Creative BC (British Columbia) elected chairperson.

Gee takes over from Bas van der Ree of Netherlands Film Commission, who has completed a two-year term as chair, and will lead the majority-woman board as AFCI works to further diversify and expand its global membership and implement a new strategic plan.

The new chairperson has been on the board since 2022 and previously served as second vice chair. She joined Creative BC in 2013 as a production services coordinator and worked her way up to become film commissioner and director of production services in 2019. Earlier in her career, she worked for more than 16 years as a location manager, scout and consultant.

“I’m honoured to be elected board chair and entrusted to guide AFCI during this exciting time in our organisation’s nearly 50-year history,” said Gee. “Our highly accomplished film commission members work to create jobs and sustainable economic development. The new board is ready to help AFCI fulfil its mission across the globe.”

Other newly elected officers include vice chair Luke Azevedo (Calgary Film Commission) and second vice chair Nina Parikh (Mississippi Film Office). Returning officers include secretary Gina Black (Gold Coast Film Commission/Queensland, Australia) and treasurer Steven Davenport (Screen Ireland).

Two new members join the 11-strong AFCI board – Bega Metzner, CFC (Moab to Monument Valley Film Commission/Utah, USA), and Stefan Roesch, CFC (Film Dunedin/New Zealand). Both have earned AFCI Certified Film Commissioner (CFC) status.

Re-elected to the board for another two-year term are members Gee, Parikh, and van der Ree.

Returning for the second year of their two-year terms are board members Luke Azevedo (Calgary Film Commission), Sorrel Geddes (British Film Commission), Philippa Mossman (New Zealand Film Commission), and Jacqueline Rainers Sitai (KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission/South Africa), along with returning board officers Black and Davenport.

AFCI executive director Jaclyn Philpott said, “Our 2024 board has a perfect balance of new perspectives and continuity, plus a can-do attitude to get the job done.

“This year will mark the introduction of new strategies and programmes that will connect AFCI members and the production industry like never before. I look forward to working with Marnie and the rest of the new board to move AFCI’s vision forward.”