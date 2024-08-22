The world premiere of the documentary Music By John Williams from Lucasfilm Ltd, Amblin Documentaries and Imagine Documentaries will open the 38th edition of AFI Fest on October 23.

Steven Spielberg, Ron Howard, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Brian Grazer are among the producers and Laurent Bouzereau directs.

The film explores the life and career of Williams, from his early days as a jazz pianist to his 54 Oscar nominations and five wins, and his profound impact on popular culture.

Music By John Williams features interviews with George Lucas, Spielberg, Kennedy, Gustavo Dudamel, J.J. Abrams, Howard, Chris Columbus, Yo-Yo Ma, James Mangold, Thomas Newman, and Branford Marsalis.

Producers include Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, and Meredith Kaulfers, with Markus Keith and Michael Rosenberg serving as executive producers.

AFI Fest runs October 23-27.