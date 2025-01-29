UK-France sales outfit Alief has acquired nternational sales rights to Jerome Yoo’s Korean immigration drama Mongrels ahead of the European Film Market (EFM, February 13-19).

The debut feature had its international premiere at Tallinn Black Nights where it picked up both the Fipresci prize in JustFilm and a special jury mention for its cast in the first feature competition.

The film is about a widowed father who emigrates to Canada from Korea with his children but struggles to fit in with the community, instead finding solace with the local dogs. Yoo also wrote the screenplay which incorporates both Korean and English language.

Mongrels is produced by Nach Dudsdeemaytha of Canada’s Musubi Arts and Tesh Guttikonda.

Production funding came from Telefilm Canada’s Talent to Watch program for emerging filmmakers in 2020, with further support from Game Theory Films which is also distributing the feature in North America.

The cast is led by Jae-Hyun Kim, Da-Nu Nam, and Sein Jin.