Andrew Haigh’s All Of Us Strangers leads the 44th London Critics’ Circle Award nominations with nine nods, followed by Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer on seven.

Haigh’s romantic drama is up for best film, best screenwriter and acting nominations for stars Andrew Scott, Claire Foy and Paul Mescal. Scott and Mescal are also nominated in British/Irish performer of the year, which recognises an actor’s body of work, as is Cillian Murphy, Carey Mulligan and Tilda Swinton.

Oppenheimer is also competing in best film with further nominations including best director and screenwriter while Murphy and Robert Downey Jr are nominated in actor and supporting actor, respectively.

Celine Song’s Past Lives, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things and Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone Of Interest are all up for five awards including best film.

The other best film nominees are Anatomy Of A Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers Of The Flower Moon and May December.

All Of Us Strangers, Poor Things and The Zone Of Interest are also competing in British/Irish film of the year alongside Raine Allen-Miller’s Rye Lane and Molly Manning-Walker’s How To Have Sex.

Excellence award

US actor Jeffrey Wright will be honoured with the Dilys Powell award for excellence in film. In addition to his recent film American Fiction, for which he is also nominated for actor of the year, Wright is known for 2022’s The Batman, HBO series Westworld and several James Bond films. Previous recipients of the Dilys Powell award include Michelle Yeoh, Kate Winslet and Isabelle Huppert.

Another actor also up for several awards is Sandra Hüller who is nominated in both actress of the year and supporting actress for her roles in Anatomy Of A Fall and The Zone Of Interest.

The winners of the London Critics’ Circle Awards will be announced at a ceremony on February 4 at London’s Mayfair Hotel. The 210-member Film Section of the Critics’ Circle are charged with voting and any film released in cinema or a premiere streaming service between February 2022 and 2023 was eligible.

Last year, Todd Field’s Tar came out on top with three awards including best film, director and actress for Cate Blanchett.

London Critics’ Circle 2024 nominations

Film of the year

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

May December

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Foreign language film of the year

Anatomy of a Fall

The Boy and the Heron

Fallen Leaves

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Documentary of the year

20 Days in Mariupol

Beyond Utopia

The Eternal Memory

Scala!!!

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

Animated film of the year

The Boy and the Heron

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Suzume

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Director of the year

Greta Gerwig - Barbie

Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Screenwriter of the year

Andrew Haigh - All of Us Strangers

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Justine Triet & Arthur Harari - Anatomy of a Fall

Celine Song - Past Lives

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach - Barbie

Actress of the year

Lily Gladstone - Killers of The Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee - Past Lives

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Actor of the year

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Supporting actress of the year

Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest

Julianne Moore - May December

Rosamund Pike - Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Supporting actor of the year

Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Charles Melton - May December

Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Breakthrough performer of the year

Greta Lee - Past Lives

Mia McKenna-Bruce - How to Have Sex

Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane

Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers

Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla

British/Irish film of the year

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Poor Things

Rye Lane

The Zone of Interest

Breakthrough British/Irish filmmaker

Raine Allen Miller - Rye Lane

Sam H Freeman & Ng Choon Ping - Femme

Molly Manning Walker - How to Have Sex

Nida Manzoor - Polite Society

Charlotte Regan - Scrapper

British/Irish performer of the year (for body of work)

Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers/God’s Creatures/Foe/Carmen

Carey Mulligan - Maestro/Saltburn

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers

Tilda Swinton - The Eternal Daughter/The Killer/Asteroid City

Young British/Irish performer of the year

Jaeden Boadilla - Raging Grace

Le’Shantey Bonsu - Girl

Samuel Bottomley - How to Have Sex

Lola Campbell - Scrapper

Temilola Olatunbosun - Pretty Red Dress

British/Irish short film of the year

For People in Trouble - Alex Lawther, director

Muna - Warda Mohammed, director

Outlets - Duncan Cowles, director

Predators - Jack King, director

The Veiled City - Nathalie Cubides-Brady, director

Technical achievement award

All of Us Strangers - casting, Kahleen Crawford

Barbie - production design, Sarah Greenwood

The First Slam Dunk - sound design, Kôji Kasamatsu

Full Time - film editing, Mathilde Van De Moortel

Killers of the Flower Moon - film editing, Thelma Schoonmaker

Medusa Deluxe - makeup & hair, Eugene Souleiman

Oppenheimer - visual effects, Andrew Jackson

Past Lives - cinematography, Shabier Kirchner

Poor Things - costumes, Holly Waddington

Saltburn - casting, Kharmel Cochrane

The Zone of Interest - music & sound, Mica Levi & Johnnie Burn

The Dilys Powell Award: Excellence in film

Jeffrey Wright