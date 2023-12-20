Andrew Haigh’s All Of Us Strangers leads the 44th London Critics’ Circle Award nominations with nine nods, followed by Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer on seven.
Haigh’s romantic drama is up for best film, best screenwriter and acting nominations for stars Andrew Scott, Claire Foy and Paul Mescal. Scott and Mescal are also nominated in British/Irish performer of the year, which recognises an actor’s body of work, as is Cillian Murphy, Carey Mulligan and Tilda Swinton.
Oppenheimer is also competing in best film with further nominations including best director and screenwriter while Murphy and Robert Downey Jr are nominated in actor and supporting actor, respectively.
Celine Song’s Past Lives, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things and Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone Of Interest are all up for five awards including best film.
The other best film nominees are Anatomy Of A Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers Of The Flower Moon and May December.
All Of Us Strangers, Poor Things and The Zone Of Interest are also competing in British/Irish film of the year alongside Raine Allen-Miller’s Rye Lane and Molly Manning-Walker’s How To Have Sex.
Excellence award
US actor Jeffrey Wright will be honoured with the Dilys Powell award for excellence in film. In addition to his recent film American Fiction, for which he is also nominated for actor of the year, Wright is known for 2022’s The Batman, HBO series Westworld and several James Bond films. Previous recipients of the Dilys Powell award include Michelle Yeoh, Kate Winslet and Isabelle Huppert.
Another actor also up for several awards is Sandra Hüller who is nominated in both actress of the year and supporting actress for her roles in Anatomy Of A Fall and The Zone Of Interest.
The winners of the London Critics’ Circle Awards will be announced at a ceremony on February 4 at London’s Mayfair Hotel. The 210-member Film Section of the Critics’ Circle are charged with voting and any film released in cinema or a premiere streaming service between February 2022 and 2023 was eligible.
Last year, Todd Field’s Tar came out on top with three awards including best film, director and actress for Cate Blanchett.
London Critics’ Circle 2024 nominations
Film of the year
- All of Us Strangers
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- May December
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Foreign language film of the year
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Boy and the Heron
- Fallen Leaves
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
Documentary of the year
- 20 Days in Mariupol
- Beyond Utopia
- The Eternal Memory
- Scala!!!
- Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
Animated film of the year
- The Boy and the Heron
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Suzume
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Director of the year
- Greta Gerwig - Barbie
- Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest
- Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
Screenwriter of the year
- Andrew Haigh - All of Us Strangers
- Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
- Justine Triet & Arthur Harari - Anatomy of a Fall
- Celine Song - Past Lives
- Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach - Barbie
Actress of the year
- Lily Gladstone - Killers of The Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee - Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
- Emma Stone - Poor Things
Actor of the year
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers
- Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Supporting actress of the year
- Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers
- Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest
- Julianne Moore - May December
- Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Supporting actor of the year
- Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- Charles Melton - May December
- Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers
- Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Breakthrough performer of the year
- Greta Lee - Past Lives
- Mia McKenna-Bruce - How to Have Sex
- Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane
- Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers
- Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla
British/Irish film of the year
- All of Us Strangers
- How to Have Sex
- Poor Things
- Rye Lane
- The Zone of Interest
Breakthrough British/Irish filmmaker
- Raine Allen Miller - Rye Lane
- Sam H Freeman & Ng Choon Ping - Femme
- Molly Manning Walker - How to Have Sex
- Nida Manzoor - Polite Society
- Charlotte Regan - Scrapper
British/Irish performer of the year (for body of work)
- Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers/God’s Creatures/Foe/Carmen
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro/Saltburn
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers
- Tilda Swinton - The Eternal Daughter/The Killer/Asteroid City
Young British/Irish performer of the year
- Jaeden Boadilla - Raging Grace
- Le’Shantey Bonsu - Girl
- Samuel Bottomley - How to Have Sex
- Lola Campbell - Scrapper
- Temilola Olatunbosun - Pretty Red Dress
British/Irish short film of the year
- For People in Trouble - Alex Lawther, director
- Muna - Warda Mohammed, director
- Outlets - Duncan Cowles, director
- Predators - Jack King, director
- The Veiled City - Nathalie Cubides-Brady, director
Technical achievement award
- All of Us Strangers - casting, Kahleen Crawford
- Barbie - production design, Sarah Greenwood
- The First Slam Dunk - sound design, Kôji Kasamatsu
- Full Time - film editing, Mathilde Van De Moortel
- Killers of the Flower Moon - film editing, Thelma Schoonmaker
- Medusa Deluxe - makeup & hair, Eugene Souleiman
- Oppenheimer - visual effects, Andrew Jackson
- Past Lives - cinematography, Shabier Kirchner
- Poor Things - costumes, Holly Waddington
- Saltburn - casting, Kharmel Cochrane
- The Zone of Interest - music & sound, Mica Levi & Johnnie Burn
The Dilys Powell Award: Excellence in film
Jeffrey Wright
