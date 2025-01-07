Veteran Mexican film and theatre actor Emilio Echevarria, best known internationally for his appearances in Babel and Die Another Day, has died.

No details were provided when the death was announced by the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences (AMACC).

Echevarria began his acting career in 1978 in the theatre. His early film roles came in the eighties and he became more widely known through playing vagrant El Chivo in Alejandro G Inarritu’s 2000 Oscar-nominted drama Amores Perros. He subsequently had roles in Alfonso Cuaron’s Y Tu Mama Tambien, Inarritu’s Babel, 2002 James Bond outing Die Another Day and 2004 US production The Alamo.

His recent films include Mexican thrillers The Chosen and A Monster With A Thousand Heads. On television he recently appeared in several episodes of Amazon Prime Video series Mozart In The Jungle.

Echevarria was nominated for three Ariel awards in Mexico.