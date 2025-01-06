Jeff Baena, the filmmaker and husband of The White Lotus and My Old Ass star Aubrey Plaza, has died aged 47.

Baena was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Friday and his death was subsequently ruled a suicide by County Of Los Angeles Medical Examiner.

The filmmaker made his feature directorial debut on 2014 Sundance Film Festival premiere Life After Beth starring Plaza, and followed that up two years later with another Park City premiere, Joshy.

Baena first came to attention as a co-writer on 2004’s I Heart Huckabees with director David O. Russell. He also wrote and directed The Little Hours in 2017, as well as 2022 romantic comedy Spin Me Round starring Plaza. The couple married in 2020 and worked together on five films.

Born in Miami, Florida, on June 29 1977, Baena studied at NYU film school before relocating to Los Angeles, where he worked as an assistant to Robert Zemeckis.

Baena is survived by his mother Barbara Stern, father Scott Baena, stepfather Roger Stern, stepmother Michele Baena, brother Brad Baena, stepsister Bianca Gabay; and stepbrother Jed Fluxman.