The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Ampas) has extended the contract of CEO Bill Kramer through July of 2028.

Kramer’s contract had been up for renewal in 2025 but the Ampas board approved the renewal a year early because, according to a statement, of the executive’s “exceptional leadership and significant contributions to the Academy.”

Kramer first joined Ampas in 2012, became the director of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in 2020 and was named Academy CEO in June 2022. He will continue to oversee all aspects of the organisation and its 700 employees in Los Angeles, New York and London and continue to lead the expansion of the its global membership, its awards programmes, including the Oscars, and other activities.

Under Kramer’s leadership Ampas recently launched Academy100, a global revenue diversification and outreach campaign designed to expand the organisation’s worldwide presence.

Ampas president Janet Yang commented: “Bill is a dynamic and transformational leader, and the Board of Governors agrees he is the ideal person to continue to broaden the Academy’s reach and impact on our international film community and successfully guide the organization into our next 100 years.”