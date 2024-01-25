Laurent Sénéchal for Anatomy Of A Fall and Keith Fraase for Past Lives are among the American Cinema Editors’ best edited dramatic feature film nominees heading into the ACE Eddie Awards on Sunday, March 3, 2024.



Thelma Schoonmaker for Killers Of The Flower Moon, Jennifer Lame for Oppenheimer, and Michelle Tesoro for Maestro round out the category nominations.



Comedy feature nominees are William Goldenberg for Air, Hilda Rasula for American Fiction, Nick Houy for Barbie, Kevin Tent for The Holdovers, and Yorgos Mavropsaridis for Poor Things.



The animated feature category pits Stephen Schaffer for Elemental against Randy Trager and Erin Crackel for Nimona, Michael Andrews for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, Eric Osmond for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Greg Levitan for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.



Nominees for theatrical documentary are: Michelle Mizner (20 Days In Mariupol); Sammy Dane, Matthew Heineman, Jim Hession, and Fernando Villegas (American Symphony); Maeve O’Boyle (Joan Baez I Am A Noise); Nyneve Minnear and Jake Hostetter (Little Richard: I Am Everything); and Michael Harte (Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie).



As previously announced, John Waters will receive the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, film editors Kate Amend and Walter Murch will receive Career Achievement Awards, and Stephen Lovejoy will be honoured with the Heritage Award.