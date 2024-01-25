Julianne Moore has joined Tilda Swinton in the cast of Pedro Almodóvar’s first English-language feature The Room Next Door.

The casting was confirmed by Almodóvar’s production company El Deseo on Instagram. Swinton first revealed she would be collaborating with Almodóvar in an interview last year.

The plot revolves around a mother (Swinton), a war reporter, and her daughter who are feuding after a misunderstanding. Moore plays the mother’s friend, a novelist. Shooting is scheduled to begin in March in Madrid and New York. John Turturro also has a role.

According to a statement, the film will address “the limitless cruelty of wars, the very different ways in which the two writers approach reality and write about it. It will also turn on death, friendship, and sexual pleasure as the best allies to fight horror.”

The project is Almodóvar’s first English-language feature, following his western short Strange Way Of Life, starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal that was also in English.

Almodóvar’s most recent feature was 2021 Venice premiere Parallel Mothers starring Penélope Cruz, however in 2022 he withdrew from directing A Manual For Cleaning Women starring Cate Blanchett.