Apple Original Films has prevailed in a competitive situation and will reunite with its F1 and Top Gun: Maverick collaborators director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer on an untitled UFO-disclosure feature.

The filmmakers took the package to market in February and it is understood the deal positions Kosinski among the highest-earning directors. Bruckheimer and Chad Oman will produce for Jerry Bruckheimer Films and Kosinski produces for Monolith.

Zach Baylin, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter whose credits include King Richard and Creed III, will write the screenplay. David Grusch will serve as a consultant and associate producer on the project about UAPS (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) the current term for UFOs, which officials have moved away from due to associations with conspiracy theories.

Meanwhile the parties are preparing the summer release of F1, which will open worldwide and in IMAX through Warner Bros.

The racing drama starring Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon and Javier Bardem includes seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton among its producers will open internationally starting on June 25, and in North America on June 27.