Apple Studios said on Tuesday that Wolfs starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney has become the most-viewed film ever to debut on Apple TV+. In keeping with policy the company did not provide viewership numbers, despite touting “massive audience records” around the world.

The dark comedy and Venice Film Festival world premiere about two rival fixers tasked to cover up a crime scene launched on Apple TV+ on September 27 after a one-week US theatrical release last month, for which Apple did not disclose box office.

Apple Studios said the debut on its platform was responsible for “skyrocketing viewership by nearly 30% week over week on the service” in more than 100 countries.

Executives are eager to position the release strategy as a success after the company announced at the start of September that it was scrapping wide global theatrical release plans save for a one-week run in the US, and would send the film directly to Apple TV+ in all its international territories.

The company said, without providing viewership data: “Audiences worldwide boosted the film to a global hit, with viewership spikes seen in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, Germany and more.”

Apple’s theatrical strategy remains unclear, although industry observers have surmised the company is still willing to mount wide releases for its tentpoles, such as Joseph Kosinski’s Formula 1 racing drama F1 starring Pitt, which is scheduled to open on June 25, 2025.

Steve McQueen’s Blitz will debut on the service on November 22 after a select theatrical release on November 1. Coming up are genre-bending love story The Gorge starring Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy and Sigourney Weaver.

Jon Watts wrote and directed the well-reviewed Wolfs and is writing a sequel. He also served as producer with Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Grant Heslov, Clooney and Dianne McGunigle, with Michael Beugg serving as executive producer. Wolfs hails from Apple Studios in partnership with Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures and Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment. Amy Ryan also stars.