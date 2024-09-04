Apple has confirmed George Clooney and Brad Pitt crime film Wolfs will head straight to streaming in all countries outside of the US, on September 27.

Wolfs was originally slated for a limited theatrical release in territories including the UK and Ireland, where it was on the release schedule of the Film Distributors’ Association (FDA) published on August 7. It will now go straight onto the Apple TV+ service in all international territories, and has been removed from the FDA list.

Last month it was confirmed that Wolfs was skipping a theatrical release in France, which does not allow for one-week-only theatrical releases.

Wolfs will release in a limited number of US cinemas on September 20, playing for one week before launching on the streaming platform.

The film had its world premiere out of Competition at Venice Film Festival on Sunday, September 1.

Wolfs, which stars Clooney and Brad as professional fixers forced to work together on a high-profile crime, is directed by Jon Watts, and produced by Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures and Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment.

Clooney addressed the reduced theatrical release of the film at the Venice press conference on Sunday, saying it is “a bummer” that it was reduced.