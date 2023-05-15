Arclight Films has boarded international sales rights to the completed biographical crime thriller Miranda’s Victim starring Abigail Breslin, Luke Wilson, Andy Garcia, Ryan Phillippe, Kyle MacLachlan and Donald Sutherland and is introducing the project to Cannes buyers this week.

Michelle Danner directed the courtroom thriller based on the origin of the Miranda Rights, which stipulate that arresting officers must notify detainees of certain rights prior to questioning.

J. Craig Stiles, George Kolber and Richard Lasser co-wrote the screenplay based on a story by Kolber that follows 18-year-old Patricia Weir, who triggered a law after she was kidnapped and raped in 1963 and took on the legal system to ensure her attacker Ernesto Miranda ended up behind bars.

Miranda’s Victim is produced by Kolber and Danner along with Valerie Debler, Brian Drillinger and Alexandra Guarnieri, who teamed up with Danner to produce The Runner. Executive producers are Arclight Films’ Gary Hamilton, Ying Ye, and Pia Patatian.

“It’s so rare as a filmmaker that you come across a real life story that has never been told,” said Danner. “Most people think Miranda is the victim but here is the forgotten woman whose pursuit of justice 60 years ago set off important civil liberties in our country.”

“Miranda’s Victim is a riveting and gripping true-crime thriller with a superb ensemble cast led by Abigail Breslin, who delivers a stunning and heartbreaking performance,” noted Arclight Films chairman Gary Hamilton. “Rounding out our distinguished cast is Luke Wilson, Andy Garcia, Ryan Phillippe, Kyle MacLachlan and Donald Sutherland in Michelle Danner’s tense and compelling film – it’s an important story to tell and we look forward to introducing the project to our distributors around the world.”

Arclight Films’ current slate of films also includes David Mamet’s Assassination starring Viggo Mortensen, Al Pacino, Shia LaBeouf and John Travolta; comedy Arthur’s Whisky with Diane Keaton, Patricia Hodge and Lulu; Sundance coming-of-age drama Fairyland starring Scoot McNairy and Emilia Jones; John Curran’s psychological thriller Mercy Road starring Luke Bracey; thriller Poker Face directed by and starring Russell Crowe alongside Liam Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA; and The Portable Door with Christoph Waltz and Sam Neill.